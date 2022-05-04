Caren Gussoff Sumption, a writer who lives in the Seattle area, estimates about half of the people in her neighborhood are still wearing masks.

That group includes Gussoff Sumption and her husband. They both have chronic health conditions and take immunosuppressant medications, so they’re in no rush to remove their face coverings.

Not everyone is understanding. About a month ago, Gussoff Sumption was filling up her gas tank in South Seattle when a man on the opposite side of the pump shouted something at her.

“I didn’t catch what he was saying at first, but then when I realized he was talking to me, I listened,” the writer told HuffPost.

As he gestured at her face, eventually Gussoff Sumption made out his words: “Mask mandate is over. You can breathe free!”

“I just shook my head and kept pumping my gas but he kept talking, and all I caught were snatches, to be honest,” she said. “But it was obvious he was trying to explain to me, like I was a child ― I’m 49 ― that omicron was not as contagious and I didn’t have to live my life in fear.”

He wasn’t necessarily being nasty about the mask, but the comments were unsolicited and Gussoff Sumption felt infantilized and more than a little annoyed because of it. She said she’s not generally quick on her toes with comebacks or responses, but this time was different.

“I raised my palm, and announced, ‘Unsubscribe,’” Gussoff Sumption said. “It just fell out. He then, finally, backed off, and said something like, ‘Fair enough.’”

It was a well-played use of internet slang ― and, increasingly, an uncomfortably relatable experience on the whole. As we enter the “mask optional” phase of the pandemic, comments like “you know you don’t have to wear that in here” are more and more common.

Masks have been a political hot topic throughout the country since the start of the pandemic — leading to vocal opposition and sometimes even physical confrontation. As mask mandates have lifted throughout the United States in the past few months, many people who continue to wear a facial covering are concerned their choice may lead to a confrontation ― “mask harassment” as it’s been dubbed. In March, for example, a video showing Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis telling students at a high school to remove their masks and stop the “COVID theater” went viral.