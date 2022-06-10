Members Of Congress Asked Trump For Pardons After Jan. 6, Committee Says

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, said the committee will provide proof that multiple Republican Congressmen sought pardons from former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6.

During Thursday’s prime time hearing, Cheney said Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) contacted the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6 to seek a presidential pardon. She said multiple other Congressmen sought “pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”

Politico reported in May the committee sent a letter to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) requesting testimony about the insurrection, and claimed multiple House Republicans sought pardons “for activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

In January, Trump said he would pardon people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, claiming “they are being treated so unfairly.” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, argued Trump was “absolutely” tampering with witnesses by making the comments.

According to Politico, in the last days of his presidency, Trump had considered a blanket pardon for those charged in connection with the insurrection.