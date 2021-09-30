Democratic Rep. Knocks It Out Of The Park With Response To GOP's Baseball Win

Republicans beat Democrats 13-12 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

And Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) mocked the GOP victory with some familiar turns of phrase, mockingly contesting the result with similar language used by former President Donald Trump and his enablers to question the 2020 election.

“I don’t care if the scoreboard said Republicans 13, Democrats 12. Democrats won!” Khanna wrote. “The Republicans stole the game! I demand a recount! I want an audit! Democrats must introduce new rules to make it more difficult for Republicans to hit, run, score, and catch the ball for outs.”

I don't care if the scoreboard said Republicans 13, Democrats 12. Democrats won! The Republicans stole the game! I demand a recount! I want an audit! Democrats must introduce new rules to make it more difficult for Republicans to hit, run, score, and catch the ball for outs. https://t.co/chnJ1aqWpI — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 30, 2021

Others on Twitter issued similar mocking responses:

Time to audit these results. GOP obviously cheated. That's the only way they could gave won. Also, we need to find someone who can pitch. https://t.co/YXTiIS1zPv — RJBIII 😷🏡 (@RolandB3) September 30, 2021

Is Cyber Ninjas available to re audit the game? — John 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@barboi) September 30, 2021

Where are the cyber ninjas? We want an audit and we want to know who the umpires first grade teacher was . — Official/UnOfficialActingANTIFAPRESIDENT ! (@Evilgenius68) September 30, 2021

The game was rigged. Recount. Tampered scoreboard was hacked. Umpire was switching counts. Check for bamboo. Decertify the results. GOP runs were counted twice. We’re gonna sue. Audit the score. Time to dress up in our body armor and incite an insurrection. The game was rigged!! — Jef² Ledson (@jeffledson) September 30, 2021

RIGGED!!! I want to recount Maricopa county! — Anthony Mariscal (@AnthonyMarisc10) September 30, 2021

It was rigged— the bats were corked with bamboo, we demand an audit of the game. https://t.co/6LwCst5BKe — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) September 30, 2021

