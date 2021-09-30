POLITICS

Democratic Rep. Knocks It Out Of The Park With Response To GOP's Baseball Win

California Democrat Ro Khanna's reaction to the Congressional Baseball Game result featured some very familiar language.

Republicans beat Democrats 13-12 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

And Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) mocked the GOP victory with some familiar turns of phrase, mockingly contesting the result with similar language used by former President Donald Trump and his enablers to question the 2020 election.

“I don’t care if the scoreboard said Republicans 13, Democrats 12. Democrats won!” Khanna wrote. “The Republicans stole the game! I demand a recount! I want an audit! Democrats must introduce new rules to make it more difficult for Republicans to hit, run, score, and catch the ball for outs.”

Others on Twitter issued similar mocking responses:

Watch the game here:

