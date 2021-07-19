GOP Lawmaker's Tweet Suggests He's Mad That U.S. Intercepted Fentanyl At The Border

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tried to attack the Biden administration on Monday, but many critics pointed out his angry tweet actually put the White House in a positive light.

Biggs attempted to take President Joe Biden to task after the U.S. Border Patrol intercepted a bunch of fentanyl at the southern border.

His tweet came off as criticism that a highly addictive drug was kept from reaching the U.S. He even asked, “Where’s the outrage?”

Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month.



Where's the outrage in the media? — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2021

Many Twitter users responded to Biggs’s tweet with variations of Inigo Montoya’s famous line from “The Princess Bride”: “I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Apparently, we should be outraged that "enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans" was STOPPED from getting into the country! https://t.co/PNBrgL7mpS — Robert A George 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇹🇹 (@RobGeorge) July 19, 2021

Yeah media - get pissed off that 238 million Americans haven't been killed by fentanyl crossing the border into America.



If you don't then you're... playing into the... wait what is Biggs upset about!? https://t.co/7MLyloMYVZ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 19, 2021

You heard the man. Release the fentanyl into the U.S. https://t.co/YZ4st9d7eZ — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 19, 2021

Seized...

I guess you liked when it got through under the former guy, Twat https://t.co/iB4kvjkJ4k — EvelDick (@EvelDick) July 19, 2021

.@RepAndyBiggsAZ is apparently outraged that Joe Biden is stopping large quantities of fentanyl from getting into the country. https://t.co/98GIUHEpA5 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 19, 2021

HOW DARE JOE BIDEN SEIZE AMERICANS' HARD -EARNED FENTANYL, THAT MANIACAL, SENILE MARXIST COMMUNIST LENINISTS...wait, what now? https://t.co/tR83KQD1Yc — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 19, 2021

Some people had questions.

Do people usually get outraged when crimes are prevented? https://t.co/GU5JDiBEaQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 19, 2021

Are--- are you working for the drug cartels? https://t.co/veIaSfcsV0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 19, 2021

One woman turned Biggs tweet into a teachable moment.

If you ever wonder if you are smart enough to run for Congress, just remember this tweet and then get going. https://t.co/7CETGljr41 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) July 19, 2021

One Twitter user suggested the “real outrage” wasn’t that fentanyl was being stopped at the border but that Biggs hadn’t faced arrest for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The man below is an insurrectionist who should be arrested.



So he should probably shut up about the media not being "outraged" at things it *should* be outraged about. Because it *should* be outraged that Biggs has not yet faced interrogations, subpoenas, raids, and indictments. https://t.co/aQNbPrvyyT — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 19, 2021

Another person suggested the real outrage was that the White House wasn’t making a big deal out of a big score.

Seems pretty great that enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was stopped at the border. I'm outraged I heard it from you and not the Biden WH, actually. https://t.co/ynpzgU5sIs — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 19, 2021

After a few hours of getting dunked on, Biggs responded to the Twitter snark by suggesting he was misinterpreted. He also claimed, without evidence, that the Border Patrol could intercept even more drugs if it weren’t “dealing with a humanitarian crisis.”

We catch a fraction of the drugs that come through the southern border. Imagine what we aren’t catching now that most of CBP is too busy dealing with a humanitarian crisis. Cartels aren’t running a non-profit.



Way to twist the interpretation and miss the point. https://t.co/g3DCqikOLE — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2021

However, a Twitter user pointed out that the fact the Border Patrol managed to get that much fentanyl is a sign it’s doing its job.

Clearly CBP isn’t “too busy” with the “crisis” since they’re successfully intercepting shipments of this size.



Take the L. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) July 19, 2021