GOP Lawmaker's Tweet Suggests He's Mad That U.S. Intercepted Fentanyl At The Border

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tried to attack the Biden administration on Monday, but many critics pointed out his angry tweet actually put the White House in a positive light.
Biggs attempted to take President Joe Biden to task after the U.S. Border Patrol intercepted a bunch of fentanyl at the southern border.
His tweet came off as criticism that a highly addictive drug was kept from reaching the U.S. He even asked, “Where’s the outrage?”
Many Twitter users responded to Biggs’s tweet with variations of Inigo Montoya’s famous line from “The Princess Bride”: “I do not think it means what you think it means.”
Some people had questions.
One woman turned Biggs tweet into a teachable moment.
One Twitter user suggested the “real outrage” wasn’t that fentanyl was being stopped at the border but that Biggs hadn’t faced arrest for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Another person suggested the real outrage was that the White House wasn’t making a big deal out of a big score.
After a few hours of getting dunked on, Biggs responded to the Twitter snark by suggesting he was misinterpreted. He also claimed, without evidence, that the Border Patrol could intercept even more drugs if it weren’t “dealing with a humanitarian crisis.”
However, a Twitter user pointed out that the fact the Border Patrol managed to get that much fentanyl is a sign it’s doing its job.