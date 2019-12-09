Duncan Hunter To Collect Over $10,000 In Taxpayer-Funded Income After Guilty Plea

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) said he would resign from Congress after pleading guilty to stealing campaign donations to pay for personal expenditures — but not until he's cashed a few more weeks' worth of taxpayer-funded paychecks.

Duncan Hunter — the California Republican who admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations to pay for personal expenditures like video games, vacations and airfare for his pet rabbits — will collect more than $10,000 in taxpayer funds by delaying his resignation from Congress until “after the holidays.”

Hunter will resign “shortly after the holidays,” he said Friday without specifying the exact date. His spokesman did not respond to calls and emails asking for the outgoing lawmaker’s last day in office. As a member of the House of Representatives, Hunter’s salary is $174,000, which is more than double the median household income of the district he represents in San Diego County.

Hunter’s salary breaks down to roughly $3,346 per week or $477 per calendar day. Let’s say he plans to leave Congress on Dec. 26, the most generous interpretation of “shortly after the holidays.” That means he will have “worked” 23 days after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds, earning about $10,964. If Hunter includes New Year’s Day as part of “the holidays” — which the tequila shot enthusiast almost certainly does — he will rake in about $14,301 from taxpayers.

The Marine veteran, who has touted his pro-troop bona fides, has posed for a picture with the corpse of an enemy combatant — an admission he made while defending accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher. Friend-of-the-troops Hunter also instructed his wife to buy his “Hawaii shorts” at a pro golf shop so that when they paid for his vacation attire with campaign funds, he could claim the purchase was for golf balls for a wounded warrior event, according to the indictment against Hunter.

When he wasn’t spending his campaign donations on personal comforts, Hunter funneled campaign money into racist ads against his 2018 Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar. The ads falsely described Campa-Najjar, a church-going Christian, as a “radical Muslim” “trying to infiltrate the U.S. government” and referenced the Democratic candidate’s paternal grandfather, a member of a Palestinian terrorist group who died 16 years before Campa-Najjar was born.