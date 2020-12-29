Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) has died of COVID-19.

The 41-year-old contracted the virus on Dec. 18 and was later moved to an intensive care unit in Shreveport, Louisiana, for treatment as his condition worsened.

He “apparently suffered a cardiac event this evening,” and efforts to resuscitate him failed, Dr. G.E. Ghali of LSU Health Shreveport told The New Orleans Advocate. Ghali added that Letlow’s condition, though still critical, had apparently been improving when the cardiac event occurred.

Letlow, who was elected in a December runoff, was set to take office Sunday as Louisiana’s youngest ever congressman.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) expressed grief at Letlow’s passing.

“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”

It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 30, 2020

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julie Barnhill Letlow, and two young children, his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch said in a statement.

He is the first member or member-elect of Congress known to have died from complications of the coronavirus, Politico noted.

