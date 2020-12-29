Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) has died of COVID-19.
The 41-year-old contracted the virus on Dec. 18 and was later moved to an intensive care unit in Shreveport, Louisiana, for treatment as his condition worsened.
He “apparently suffered a cardiac event this evening,” and efforts to resuscitate him failed, Dr. G.E. Ghali of LSU Health Shreveport told The New Orleans Advocate. Ghali added that Letlow’s condition, though still critical, had apparently been improving when the cardiac event occurred.
Letlow, who was elected in a December runoff, was set to take office Sunday as Louisiana’s youngest ever congressman.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) expressed grief at Letlow’s passing.
“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”
Letlow is survived by his wife, Julie Barnhill Letlow, and two young children, his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch said in a statement.
He is the first member or member-elect of Congress known to have died from complications of the coronavirus, Politico noted.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)
- How long does it take for the coronavirus vaccine to work?
- Which masks will actually keep your face warm this winter?
- Can you close your COVID “bubble” without losing friends forever?
- How will spending the holidays in quarantine affect our mental health?
- What happens to all those face masks and gloves we’re tossing in the trash?
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.