Rep. Ron Wright Dies After Battling COVID-19, Cancer

Bill Clark via Getty Images Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on March 13, 2019. Wright, who had lung cancer, died this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in late January.

Wright, 67, tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. He said in a statement at the time that he was experiencing “minor symptoms.”

The Texas Republican was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, and was admitted to a Dallas hospital in September 2020 due to complications from his treatment.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” the congressman’s office said in a statement. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), 41, died of the disease in late December, days before he was set to be sworn in.

Wright was reelected to his seat in November 2020.

CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this article misstated when Wright was diagnosed with cancer. It was 2018, not 2019.