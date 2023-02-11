Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) described how her “morning coffee” played a role in saving her from additional injuries during an assault inside her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday morning.

Craig’s comments come one day after an attacker approached Craig in an elevator and prevented her from leaving before “he punched her on the left side of her face, striking the chin [and] mouth area with his closed fist,” according to a U.S. Capitol Police affidavit reported by CBS News.

The attacker grabbed the Minnesota Democrat’s collarbone, the affidavit said, before she tossed a cup of coffee at him. He then exited from the building.

The congresswoman suffered bruises in the attack but was otherwise “physically OK,” her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said Thursday.

Craig, in a statement on Friday, thanked people for their support and described herself as lucky in the wake of the attack.

“My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to,” Craig wrote.

“On a serious note, I will say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured — and I’ll have more to say about that soon.”

Craig added that she was recovering from the attack at home in Minnesota on Friday.

Statement from Rep. Angie Craig: pic.twitter.com/61WP0Y6fEk — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 10, 2023

D.C. police have arrested and charged Kendrick Hamlin, 26, in connection to the assault.

Hamlin is expected to face federal criminal charges and is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.