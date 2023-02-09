Congresswoman Assaulted In Her D.C. Apartment Building

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was assaulted in her Washington, D.C., apartment building Thursday, her office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Craig was attacked in her building’s elevator around 7:15 a.m.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Nick Coe, Craig’s chief of staff, said in the statement. The attacker “fled the scene” after Craig called emergency services, Coe said.

He added that the attack did not immediately appear to be politically motivated.

Statement by Rep. Angie Craig's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/YHXKJkuK42 — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) February 9, 2023

Craig, who represents a region of Minnesota outside Minneapolis and St. Paul, was first elected to Congress in 2018. Craig unseated Republican Rep. Jason Lewis and is the first openly lesbian mom to serve in Congress, as well as the first LGBTQ person to represent Minnesota in the House.

According to the Star Tribune, Craig rents her apartment in Washington.