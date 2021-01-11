Democratic Lawmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Capitol Attack

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and linked her diagnosis back to last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet, Watson Coleman, 75, said she decided to take a test after the riot by President Donald Trump’s supporters forced members of Congress to shelter together. Several of her colleagues, she noted, “refused to wear masks” during the incident.

Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.



I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0 — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

“I am home resting at this time,” she added. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

Watson Coleman’s diagnosis indicates the possibility of a larger outbreak at the Capitol. Members of Congress were forced to shelter together for hours while Trump supporters, riled up by his baseless claims that the election was rigged and stolen from him, stormed the Capitol.

