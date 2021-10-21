Conor McGregor Mourns Death Of Dog Hugo With Bittersweet Photos

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor was hit hard by the death of his dog, Hugo.
“So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion,” McGregor wrote on Instagram Wednesday below a photo of him and his beloved pooch sharing a bed. He also included several other photos of Hugo in the gallery.
“From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to everything else that came after. Thank you for all the work put in alongside me to get this life correct for our family. All the love and cuddles we will miss forever and ever our Hugo! Gutted 💔,” he wrote.
The fighter also posted video of his pet, writing, “We got there in the end my boy.”
McGregor has experienced other personal turmoil of late.
An Italian DJ formally pressed charges Tuesday against McGregor for allegedly hitting him at a hotel, breaking his nose and causing a concussion. McGregor also recently caused a stir by throwing a drink at Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, the MMA veteran suffered a bad leg injury in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier in July. He is 1-2 in the cage since briefly turning to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.