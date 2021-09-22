SPORTS

Conor McGregor's First Pitch Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

"Folks I’m calling this as the worst first pitch in history," one Twitter user jabbed at the UFC star's botched delivery at Wrigley Field.

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor threw out a disastrous first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

McGregor, dressed in a suit, sent the baseball hurtling high into the air ― and sideways — before the Chicago Cubs’ 9-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Watch the pitch here:

Twitter users jabbed the UFC star, with some even joking it was worse than that time he tried to throw a football:

Check out some of the reactions here:

