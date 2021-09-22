Conor McGregor's First Pitch Goes Viral For The Wrong Reason

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor threw out a disastrous first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
McGregor, dressed in a suit, sent the baseball hurtling high into the air ― and sideways — before the Chicago Cubs’ 9-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Watch the pitch here:
Twitter users jabbed the UFC star, with some even joking it was worse than that time he tried to throw a football:
Check out some of the reactions here:
