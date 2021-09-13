Conor McGregor Scuffles With Machine Gun Kelly On VMAs Red Carpet

UFC star Conor McGregor appeared to want a piece of Machine Gun Kelly during a red-carpet incident at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Footage from the scene shows McGregor throwing a drink in the direction of Kelly and his girlfriend, actor Megan Fox, as several people move to hold the MMA fighter back.

TMZ reported McGregor wanted a photo with Kelly, stuck out his hand to say hello, and was pushed back by the rapper’s team, and that McGregor was “surprised” by how he was treated.

A representative for McGregor told People he did not want a photo, and McGregor laughed off the incident when asked about it by Entertainment Tonight, saying he didn’t know what happened.

“I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you,” McGregor said. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice boy rappers.”

He said he doesn’t know anything about Kelly “except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Kelly didn’t have much to say about the incident:

Machine Gun Kelly wouldn't talk about his scuffle with UFC Champ Conor McGregor before the #VMAs. https://t.co/UB8wjdnhBs pic.twitter.com/ZJbaRYJJD5 — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

McGregor had been walking with a cane after surgery due to a gruesome leg injury suffered in a fight in July, but dropped it during the incident.

He got his cane back, and everyone went inside without further incident.

Kelly was at the event to perform, and also picked up a VMA for best alternative video for “my ex’s best friend,” while McGregor was there to present an award to Justin Bieber.

The commotion before the show was caught on camera from several angles, in both still photos and video:

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Conor McGregor attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)