Conor McGregor To Make Feature Acting Debut In Jake Gyllenhaal 'Road House' Remake

UFC champion Conor McGregor knows how to use his fists, but now he’s about to try his hand at acting.

The Irish fighter will make his silver-screen debut in director Doug Liman’s remake of the 1989 action hit “Road House,” which starred Patrick Swayze as a bar bouncer who uncovers organized crime in Missouri.

Director Rowdy Herrington’s original “Road House” was initially panned by critics and holds a 37% rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It has since become a cult classic, however, with a long afterlife on home video and cable.

The remake is being produced by Joel Silver, whose past productions have included the “Matrix” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises. “Road House” will premiere on Amazon Prime at an unknown date alongside a potential theatrical release.

McGregor spokeswoman Karen J. Kessler said the athlete is “very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood” but that fighting still “remains his top focus.”

“He is eager to get started filming,” she added.