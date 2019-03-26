UFC Star Conor McGregor Says He's Retiring, But Fans Aren't Buying It

UFC star Conor McGregor said Tuesday that he’s retiring from mixed martial arts at age 30, tweeting that he wishes his colleagues well “going forward.”

But many fans don’t believe him ― especially since he called it quits once before, three years ago, only to return. He also said on “The Tonight Show” Monday that he was in talks to return to the UFC in July.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

If McGregor (21-4) really is retiring, he’d be finishing his career as perhaps the most famous figure in the sport, having won UFC featherweight and lightweight titles while earning mainstream fame ― which only escalated when he gamely fought (and lost to) Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his first boxing match in August 2017.

Recently, McGregor’s arrests have outnumbered his victories, and he was suspended for his part in a brawl after he lost a match to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

Many on social media received his announcement with skepticism, to say the least.

It’s a little early for April Fools — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 26, 2019

also translated to - “hey guys i’m trying to get a higher pay cheque for my next fight” — Callum Markie (@callummarkie) March 26, 2019

We’ve been down this road before, haven’t we? https://t.co/5i5uQWWM7h — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 26, 2019