Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, says President Donald Trump has “become a bit of a bore.”

Rubin, in a column published Tuesday titled “Irrelevant and incoherent Trump is upstaged in El Paso,” wrote that “most Americans” now have “little reason to pay attention to his rants.”

“He’s not setting policy nor saying anything new,” Rubin wrote.

She contrasted Trump’s fearmongering in his Monday night address in Texas to the speech given by former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke nearby at the same time.

O’Rourke, Rubin noted, “took the higher ground” as he proclaimed El Paso is “one of the safest cities” in the country, “not because of walls but in spite of walls.”