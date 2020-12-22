Conservative columnist Max Boot in his new column for The Washington Post reeled off a long list of President Donald Trump’s misdeeds since his election defeat, warning things will get worse in the final days of his presidency.

Boot noted in his weekend op-ed how the outgoing president has since the vote — which he still falsely claims to have won ― routinely ignored the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic, refuted alleged Russian cyberattacks on government networks, reportedly discussed declaring martial law to hold the election again in swing states, purged the Pentagon of its senior leaders and slammed departing Attorney General Bill Barr “for not doing more to politicize his department.”

“There is certainly worse to come — including a pardon-palooza that would put Trump cronies and family members beyond the reach of the law,” wrote Boot.

“If future generations are tempted to romanticize the Trump presidency, all they will have to do is look at his final days to see why historians are likely to regard him as the worst president in U.S. history,” he concluded.

