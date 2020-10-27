Conservative columnist Max Boot on Monday begged Americans not to let Donald Trump’s presidency “define the United States for future generations.”
“Electing Trump once can be written off as an aberration; electing him twice will leave an indelible stain on our history,” Boot wrote in his latest column for The Washington Post in which he recalled his own arrival in the U.S. from the then-Soviet Union when he was seven years old.
Boot warned that Trump, of whom he has been a vocal critic, would see “reelection as an endorsement of his first-term misconduct and a license for even greater abuses to come.”
“The United States will cease to inspire hope,” the pundit predicted, and, “instead instill pity and fear.”
“We cannot, we must not, turn our backs on the “better angels of our nature” in favor of hatred and division, irrationality and resentment,” concluded Boot, who left the Republican party in 2016. “We are better than this. Aren’t we?”
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place