Dennis Prager Gets Roasted For Lamenting He Can't Say 'Negro' Or 'Colored'

Twitter users criticized conservative pundit Dennis Prager for seeming really disappointed that he can’t use archaic words to describe Black people.

Media Matters for America reporter Jason Campbell posted a video Thursday on Twitter in which Prager lamented that he can no longer use terms like “negro” or “colored.”

Then Prager suggested that some ethnic groups should just pick a name and stick to it.

“I’m going to start a movement to change the name Native Americans — not to mock Native Americans but mock people who change names all the time,” Prager said. “How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime? Colored? Negro? African American? Black? Four different titles for the same human being.”

For some reason, Prager, a radio talk show host and writer, appeared convinced he was making a serious statement about race relations.

Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.

“You know, the NAACP is still the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People,” Prager said. “And then African American — that changed, too. Does that have a dash, hyphen or not? I don’t remember what was connoted by having a hyphen or not.”

Here’s the clip:

Dennis Prager: "How many names have Blacks gone through in my lifetime?...What was wrong with Negro? What was wrong with colored? None of them, there's no problem with any of them" pic.twitter.com/4qdrxKhTrc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 8, 2020

Twitter users quickly roasted Prager’s prejudiced prattle. Some wondered if there was another word he still wished to use.

You know what he really wants to say... https://t.co/NKuCeOCoRz — Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) May 8, 2020

Recall that “Negro” isn’t the n-word Prager wants leave to use, ahem, liberally. https://t.co/gGr0iFXMy4 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 8, 2020

Other people didn’t understand why Prager was so miffed about not being able to do use racist terms for people of color.

Never understood the impulse to want to go to the mat to call someone, or call a group of people, something they've asked you not to call them. https://t.co/K6YAhv3Z8s — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) May 8, 2020

In all my years in doing this work I have yet to understand this obsession a certain generation of conservatives have https://t.co/W6lQml3pco — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) May 8, 2020

The point that #ASMRacist here is missing is that most of the labels he's complaining about were created and used by white people. https://t.co/bC6gT84MH3 — 😷 STAY HOME 🧼🚰👏🏽 (@kwanzer) May 8, 2020

Others imagined what pressing topics about race relations Prager might tackle next.

Dennis Prager out here asking the real questions. What's the big deal with using different fountains, too? Real questions. 🙄 https://t.co/TWUJAkiKOR — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 8, 2020

Of course, some people took Prager’s idea to its logical conclusion.

why does Dennis Prager insist on "Dennis Prager" when there's nothing wrong with the name I gave him, "Dipshit Jizzspittle McGee" https://t.co/rPslfCMLsp — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) May 8, 2020

When we can start calling him “fat bastard” or “Guppy neck” or my personal favorite, “Lard”. There’s nothing wrong with any of these names. He should pick one. — L-Rod (@LRod_is_ok) May 8, 2020

Why do we have to call him Prager? What was wrong with shitbag? What was wrong with "a cancer with glasses?" https://t.co/RZjWbVIQSX — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) May 8, 2020

Mediaite notes that this isn’t the first time Prager griped about not being able to say the “N-word.”

“It is idiotic that you cannot say the N-word. Idiotic,” he griped in February. “Of course, you should never call anybody the N-word, that’s despicable. But to say the word? You cannot even say that the word is despicable. You have to say ‘the N-word.’”