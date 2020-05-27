A group of conservative critics of President Donald Trump is out with a stark new video highlighting the growing death toll due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

And it puts one of the president’s most infamous statements about the disease into a harsh spotlight.

Trump in February predicted that the 15 infected patients in the country at the time “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

Now, the Lincoln Project ― a group launched last year by conservative attorney George Conway and GOP strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver, among others ― uses that phrase at the center of its video:

Another group of conservative critics, Republicans for the Rule Law, also uses the president’s own words against him ― pointing out his litany of tweets implying that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough might have killed congressional intern Lori Klausutis in 2001.

The video slams Trump for fixating on the baseless conspiracy theory to attack one of his critics instead of the nearly 100,000 Americans who’ve died due to the virus.

And it calls out Republicans in Congress for failing to hold the president accountable.

The spot urges Americans to vote against him in November’s election to “make it stop”: