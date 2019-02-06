'Probably The Worst': Not Everyone On The Right Loved Trump's SOTU

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address may have been a hit among many Republicans, but for some, it fell flat.

Ann Coulter, a conservative writer who was once a hardline Trumpster, mocked the speech on Twitter:

"Golden beaches of California"? This was the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever. Please fire your speechwriter, @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Coulter, still outraged over the Trump’s failure to secure the $5.7 billion he demanded for the border wall, was irked that more of the SOTU wasn’t spent on the matter:

45 minutes in, we got 30 seconds on the wall. He better be breaking ground tomorrow. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 6, 2019

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Penn.) also dinged the speech in a CNN interview Tuesday.

“This was probably the worst delivered speech I’ve heard Donald Trump give,” Santorum said. “He ran over his lines...he didn’t deliver his punchlines, he would deliver a line and go to the next issue and I don’t think he even realized he was moving onto the next issue.”

Santorum, like Coulter, speculated that Trump’s speechwriter may have done a subpar job.

Rick Santorum (!) thinks Trump's speech was poorly delivered and didn't have any policy content. pic.twitter.com/Fp5NONKDmL — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 6, 2019

Even diehard Trump supporter Bill Mitchell disagreed with the tone of the address:

President Trump wasn't as aggressive with Democrats tonight as I'd have liked. This was a speech for everyone. He brought peace, not the sword, appearing reasonable as Democrats appear extreme. I'd have brought more hammer myself, but we'll see how this plays - strategic. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 6, 2019

Trump’s speech, delivered Tuesday evening, began with an uncharacteristically bipartisan tone. Later he pivoted to fear-mongering on immigration, knocking special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and patting himself on the back for the state of the economy and unemployment numbers.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivered the Democrats’ rebuttal shortly after, flaying Trump for having “engineered” the shutdown and using federal workers as “a pawn for political games.”