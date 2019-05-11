Constance Wu Clarifies Twitter Meltdown: 'I Had To Give Up Another Project'

After firing off a series of cryptic tweets, seemingly expressing disappointment over the renewal of “Fresh Off The Boat,” Constance Wu shared an essay to clarify her thoughts.

The star, who plays matriarch Jessica Huang on the sitcom, tweeted on Friday night that she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying” following the news. And when a fan had expressed their congratulations over the renewal, saying it was “great news,” she had responded “no it’s not” before eventually deleting the tweet.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

While the actress explained later on that the “tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show” in another tweet, she shared a more formal statement regarding her initial comments on Saturday.

“I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” Wu wrote. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Wu said in her post that while she’s proud to play her character on the show, she was disappointed she had to give up a project that would’ve challenged her more.

“Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness. But I do. I know it’s weird,” she said.

She added that she understood that her “words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact I used to be in that struggle too.” Wu said she recognized that she has the privilege of having options in her career because of “Fresh Off The Boat,” but she also feels that her privilege should be used to push herself artistically.

Though people interpreted her initial words as meaning she doesn’t “love and enjoy FOTB,” she said doesn’t actually feel that way.