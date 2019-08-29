Constance Wu Addresses 'Fresh Off The Boat' Twitter 'Fiasco': 'I Can Be Dramatic'

Constance Wu has further explained what she was feeling when she tweeted an eyebrow-raising reaction to some seemingly good news earlier this year.

In May, the actor took to social media to express disappointment over the renewal of the TV series “Fresh Off The Boat,” in which she stars as Jessica Huang.

She apologized after facing immediate backlash on Twitter, and released a statement explaining that she loves the series, but that the renewal meant she had to give up another project she was “really passionate about.”

Wu also expressed regret at the time for being insensitive to those struggling, noting she “used to be in that struggle too.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, Wu revealed that the project in question was a play, and that she had to give up the potential stage role due to her contract with the series.

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

“I had this moment of heat where I got upset because I had to give up a job I had been looking forward to and had been chasing for a while,” she said, calling the entire ordeal on social media a “Twitter fiasco.”

Wu told the Times that she received messages of support from people on the show at the time, who said, “Just so you know, we love you and we know who you are, and you didn’t deserve any of that stuff.”

“Because they also know that I’m an actress — I can be dramatic,” Wu said.

She said the entire debacle made her appreciate what it means to be a public figure and made her realize just how far her platform reaches: “I don’t think I realized that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter.”

Wu, who starred as Rachel Chu in last year’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first major Hollywood film with a majority-Asian cast in 25 years, will appear in the upcoming movie, “Hustlers.”

She will star as Destiny, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Lizzo and Cardi B.

“I was looking for a movie with a character that was deeply lonely,” Wu told the Times about her upcoming role in the movie, set to hit theaters in September.

She later referenced her “Fresh Off The Boat” Twitter controversy and said she would be “careful not to blow up” her profile again in the future.

“That’s not the part of myself I’m seeking to put energy into ... but it teaches me.”

Read Wu’s entire interview with the Times here.