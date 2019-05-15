Well bok bok, bitch. This chick’s fit is headed for the museum.
The blue dress that Constance Wu wears in “Crazy Rich Asians,” designed by Marchesa, will be donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.
Director Jon M. Chu told the outlet that he was shocked by the news, but explained that the gown had become a “fairy-tale” for fans.
“I remember seeing moms make it for their little girls, I remember seeing women wear it with a sense of pride,” Chu said. “We talked about how this would make her feel and how powerful it would be for her — and that it’s also her choice to wear.”
The gown will be presented Saturday in Los Angeles at the Smithsonian’s first annual celebration for May’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
“Representation of Asian Pacific Americans in film and media is critical to the visibility of a community who has made many contributions to the arts,” Lisa Sasaki, director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, said in a statement. “By collecting the film’s iconic dress, the Smithsonian is better able to present these contributions to the world.”
Costume designer Mary Vogt previously told Page Six that Wu found the gown herself ― and it had “gigantic sleeves.”
“We took those off,” she explained. “I actually took the sleeves off all of Constance’s dresses, to make her look more innocent and vulnerable.” She added: “Jon kept saying, ‘I want her to have a Cinderella moment.’ This dress was perfect.”
Many Asian American kids paid homage to the movie by creating their own versions of the dress, particularly around Halloween. And they were *adorable.*