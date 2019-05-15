“Representation of Asian Pacific Americans in film and media is critical to the visibility of a community who has made many contributions to the arts,” Lisa Sasaki, director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, said in a statement. “By collecting the film’s iconic dress, the Smithsonian is better able to present these contributions to the world.”

Costume designer Mary Vogt previously told Page Six that Wu found the gown herself ― and it had “gigantic sleeves.”

“We took those off,” she explained. “I actually took the sleeves off all of Constance’s dresses, to make her look more innocent and vulnerable.” She added: “Jon kept saying, ‘I want her to have a Cinderella moment.’ This dress was perfect.”

Many Asian American kids paid homage to the movie by creating their own versions of the dress, particularly around Halloween. And they were *adorable.*