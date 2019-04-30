Get out your cookie sheets, cake pans and mixing bowls this May, because it’s baking month. We’re here to help make you a better baker, whether you’ve never made a chocolate chip cookie or you whip out homemade croissants on the reg. We’ll talk about the importance of the eggs you buy (yes, size matters in the very scientific world of baking), we’ll finally get to the bottom of the whole baking soda vs. baking powder thing and we’ll even find out which baking mixes professional bakers use at home.