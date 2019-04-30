Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Consumed: Baking

HuffPost Food & Drink’s series Consumed shines a light on Americans’ obsession with food, one topic at a time. May's theme is baking.
By HuffPost

Get out your cookie sheets, cake pans and mixing bowls this May, because it’s baking month. We’re here to help make you a better baker, whether you’ve never made a chocolate chip cookie or you whip out homemade croissants on the reg. We’ll talk about the importance of the eggs you buy (yes, size matters in the very scientific world of baking), we’ll finally get to the bottom of the whole baking soda vs. baking powder thing and we’ll even find out which baking mixes professional bakers use at home.

Keep coming back all month to find out what we’ve got in the oven.

The Best Cookie Recipes To Bake This Weekend
Baking is a form of altruism. What better excuse to make some cookies?
Kristen Aiken
Brownie Recipes That'll Make You Weak In The Knees
So much chocolate.
Julie R. Thomson
The Best Birthday Cake Recipes, From Layer Cakes To Sheet Cakes
Shield your eyes if you're on a diet.
Kristen Aiken
33 Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes You'll Actually Want To Eat
Gluten be gone.
Kristen Aiken
Psychologists Explain The Benefits Of Baking For Other People
It's not just about giving them something sweet.
Julie R. Thomson
