Four in 10 Americans struggle to pay for their groceries , according to a study from the Urban Institute, with 23.3% experiencing food insecurity. Low-income households reported the most hardship, but considering the fact that Americans send about 40% of our food to landfills every year, it’s clear we’re all struggling with how to eat efficiently and stick to a budget.

That’s why this month, HuffPost Food & Drink will focus on budget cooking. We’ll teach you how to turn a bag of lentils into dinner for an entire week, how to find a chef’s knife that won’t break the bank, how to cook with the most delicious (and affordable) canned tomatoes, how long you can really keep your leftovers, and so much more. But we’ll also talk about many common budget cooking tips don’t help those who need them most ― parents on a low income.