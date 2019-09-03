Food & Drink

Consumed: Carbs

HuffPost Food & Drink’s series Consumed shines a light on Americans’ obsession with food, one topic at a time. September's theme is all things bread, pasta, noodles and more.
By HuffPost

While much of the world goes full keto and avoids carbs like they’re the plague, we’re hunkering down into autumn in a veritable cave of breads, pastas, pizzas and more. That’s because this month, we’re going deep on carbs.

Want to know how to make the best homemade pasta? Wondering how long you should let your homemade pizza dough rise? We’ve got you covered. And for those of you who really are avoiding gluten, we’ve got a taste test of the best trendy cauliflower substitutes on the market.

We’ll be baking up tons of new stories all month long, so stick around.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Carbs, And Does Carb Timing Even Work?
Carb loading, carb cycling and carb backloading have become trendy strategies for optimizing our diets. But are they effective?
Krissy Brady
Texture Matters: Why Expensive Pasta Tastes Better Than The Cheap Stuff
It's all about texture, and the type of extruders used to make cheap and expensive pasta produce different results.
Frankie Celenza
Why You Should Never, Ever Drain Your Pasta In The Sink
Don't let that liquid gold circle the drain again.
Kristen Aiken
