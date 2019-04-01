This month for Consumed, we’re deep-diving into the ever-changing world of health food fads. Every time Gwyneth Paltrow or an Instagram influencers tells us we should be eating bee pollen or a diet entirely composed of fruit, it’s important to examine those suggestions with a healthy dose of skepticism. That’s what we’ll be doing, taking a look at topics such as CBD in food, the best and worst nutrition bars out there, the validity of “wellness waters” and so much more. Come back all month as we publish new stories.