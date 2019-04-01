Consumed: Health Food Fads

HuffPost Food & Drink’s series Consumed, we’ll shine a light on Americans’ obsession with food, one topic at a time. April's theme is health food fads.
By HuffPost

This month for Consumed, we’re deep-diving into the ever-changing world of health food fads. Every time Gwyneth Paltrow or an Instagram influencers tells us we should be eating bee pollen or a diet entirely composed of fruit, it’s important to examine those suggestions with a healthy dose of skepticism. That’s what we’ll be doing, taking a look at topics such as CBD in food, the best and worst nutrition bars out there, the validity of “wellness waters” and so much more. Come back all month as we publish new stories.

How To Cook Quinoa That Actually Tastes Good
Hey, quinoa haters: This relationship can be repaired with just a few small adjustments.
Kelly Paige
CelebritiesHealthFoodGwyneth Paltrowconsumed