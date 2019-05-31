Southern food holds such a long, rich history that we could spend years talking about the topic ― most of us can’t even agree on which states earn the “Southern” label, some of us discounting New Orleans and Florida, others including cities as far north as St. Louis. We’re going to spend the month of June going deep into the buttery biscuits, mile-high cakes, creamy mac and cheese and the cooks behind the recipes of the American South.