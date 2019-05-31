Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Consumed: Southern Food

HuffPost Food & Drink’s series Consumed shines a light on Americans’ obsession with food, one topic at a time. June's theme is Southern cuisine.
By HuffPost

Southern food holds such a long, rich history that we could spend years talking about the topic ― most of us can’t even agree on which states earn the “Southern” label, some of us discounting New Orleans and Florida, others including cities as far north as St. Louis. We’re going to spend the month of June going deep into the buttery biscuits, mile-high cakes, creamy mac and cheese and the cooks behind the recipes of the American South.

Keep coming back every day for more stories, recipes, how-tos and conversation starters.

How Soul Food Has Become Separated From Its Black Roots
Since 9/11, soul food's connection to black identity has weakened. This is how and why.
Kimberly Altersundefined
‘White People Food’ Is Creating An Unattainable Picture Of Health
There's a perception in the black community that eating healthy means eating like white people, but it doesn't have to be that way.
Kristen Aikenundefined
Joanna Gaines' Biscuit Recipe Is The Star Of Her 'Magnolia Table' Cookbook
"Chip thinks they are nothing less than heaven on earth."
Kristen Aikenundefined
10 Ways To Know You're Having A Southern Thanksgiving
It's dressing, not stuffing. And other unmistakable holiday traditions of the South.
Caroline Bolognaundefined
18 Food Truths That Only Someone In Charleston Will Understand
Welcome to the Holy City of food.
Carly Ledbetterundefined
