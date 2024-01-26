One Of Consumer Reports' Top-Scoring Glass Food Storage Sets Is On Sale Right Now

“Nice set. Nice sizes. It is leak proof, and I am using it to store cheeses in the fridge and the bigger ones for meats in the freezer. Seem to be working fine. And they look really nice – I got the orange set. Easy to keep them cleaned and organized. Thanks!” — OG

“I must say, I’m absolutely thrilled with my recent purchase of these food storage containers! These containers have proved to be a game-changer for my meal prep routine... The high-quality glass construction ensures that they can withstand everyday wear and tear, and even a few accidental drops without a scratch. I no longer worry about my food containers cracking or breaking easily like the flimsy plastic ones I used before. This sturdiness adds a sense of reliability and longevity to the product. Cleaning these containers is an absolute breeze... Even after multiple washes, they look as good as new, with no lingering stains or odors... The seal on these containers is nothing short of impressive. The secure locking lids create an airtight and leak-proof barrier, ensuring my food stays fresh and spill-free during transportation. I’ve confidently carried soups, sauces, and even salads in my bag without any worries of messy accidents. The reliable seal also prevents any odors from escaping, which is a definite plus. Now, let’s talk about the price – these glass food storage containers are incredibly well-priced for the quality they offer...” — Adam Nelson (This review has been edited for length. See the full review here.)

“This was a really great buy! i’ve already recommended to several friends. Great portion size, the glass container is oven and microwave safe, with an awesome leakproof lid that locks down. And I love that I was able to select a colorful lid. Would high suggest this purchase to anyone who is looking to pack home cooked meals.” — Crystal Guittierez