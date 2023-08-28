You don’t have to be invested in the latest TikTok home interior drama to be interested in affordable and easy home improvement. And if you’re looking to spruce up you’re living space without spending too much time or money, I have just the thing for you: contact paper. You heard it here first: The 1970s trick associated with underwear drawers is a cool, versatile and affordable way to elevate nearly every surface in your home.
Though I’ve dabbled in the world of peel-and-stick wallpaper for years, my love affair for contact paper started this past spring. DIY blogs go in-depth about the difference in these two materials, but in short, contact paper is generally cheaper, made with vinyl and meant to put on horizontal surfaces like counters or tables, whereas removable wallpaper is generally made with paper, can be more costly and is often used vertically, i.e. on walls.
Upon moving into a bigger and whiter apartment, I was looking for something cheap to bring a little color and character over bland counters, sad cabinets and a really ugly standing closet thing my landlord said I couldn’t get rid of.
After many a night on DIY home design Pinterests, I fell in love with contact paper. Gone are the days when basic contact paper was used to protect your grandma’s unmentionables; we’re putting this beloved material on our refrigerators, stairs, bookshelves and even bathroom sinks. And when it’s no longer serving us or it’s time to move, we’re easily peeling off the paper, leaving no trace of our artistic pursuits.
To help you upgrade your home on a budget, I’m sharing the actual contact papers I have in my own as well as some of my other favorites from Amazon. Each comes in different sizes and formats, so be sure to measure your space to order adequately. If you’re not sure how much you need or think you’ll need multiple rolls, my favorite DIY YouTuber LaughCryDIY explained in a recent video that contact paper is often printed in batches per order, so it’s ideal to order everything you need in one go, as there may be slight variations in colors or textures if you make multiple orders. You’ll also probably want a little installing kit, which, of course, you will also find below.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The waterproof green marble contact paper I have on all my sinks
The definition of cheap and versatile, this green marble-style contact paper caught my eye for its price point and rating (4.5 out of 5). It was one of the first things I bought after moving and has been on my kitchen and bathroom sinks and counters going on five months. It's waterproof and cleans well. If it gets toothpaste splashes or food spills, I easily wipe it off with Mrs. Meyer's. It truly brightened up my sad brown sink and old kitchen counters and it really looks like marble.
Realistic white-painted wood contact paper for a barn house feel
Another textured look with a price you can't beat, this contact paper is made to look like barn house-style white-painted wood. You can use it as pictured to give a table or desk a warm and rustic feel, though I think it would also look great on a door, kitchen cabinets or inside a closet to make your space feel super cozy and lived-in.
Some checkerboard paper for a bit of trendy flair
Checkerboard rugs
and throw pillows
are super in right now, as they give your space some visual interest with a classic but whimsical feel. This black and white checker paper is a great way to add some color blocking to furniture, the back of a bookshelf, stairs or other creative places.
Waterproof terrazzo-style paper for a budget-friendly counter treatment
Brighten your counters without going fully white with this waterproof terrazzo-style contact paper that features different muted tones. As it contains different colors and shapes, it can be used to bring a little funk into an otherwise neutral setting or to ramp up an already maximal space.
A modern gold cube design to elevate furniture
I don't have this paper yet, but she is calling my name. The listing refers to it as "wallpaper," but as its made from vinyl, I'm calling it contact paper. The gold accents are super modern and fun while still elegant and not too overwhelming to the eye. This paper would be great for the back of a bookshelf, closet or armoire, giving your space some instant flair.
Warm wooden contact paper to give cheap furniture a facelift
If you've been looking to dress up some old Ikea furniture or hate the look of your shelves or cabinet doors, this budget-friendly contact paper looks like real wood and is waterproof. The warm wood grain will make your space feel more intentional and Craftsman-like, even if your desk is from Facebook Free Yardsale.
Tile contact paper for a boho vibe that I have on my stairs
I've always loved the look of mismatched colorful tile used in unlikely places like stair risers or cabinet liners. As a renter, I'm certainly not going to be installing real tile, which is how I found this affordable contact paper to put on my stairs. Because of the grid-like pattern, it's super easy to cut and to fit onto whatever surface you want, like a table or inner drawer. I love that the tiles each have different patterns, but the colors aren't screaming loud, giving your space some zest without dominating it.
Tile-style riser paper to give your steps a step up
To save yourself the cutting and measuring, allow me to introduce you to stair stickers that come in printed-out strips. Make sure to measure your stairs to ensure you're getting the right size, but otherwise sit back and enjoy the easy installation of these genius strips. They add such a creative and unlikely touch to a space that likely gets a lot of traffic.
Solid contact paper to elevate furniture or tables
Of course, for the minimalists in the house, there are also amazing options for solid contact paper. Again, this is listed as wallpaper, but it's made of vinyl so it passes my test. It comes in 10 different solid colors, each perfect for giving an elegant upgrade to tables, cabinets or backsplashes.
The exact polka dot paper I saw on a blog and put on my fridge
Pinterest led me down a rabbit hole of contact papering a fridge
, where I found a blog that used this organic-shaped polka dot black and white paper. I have it on my fridge now, and I love the fun feel it gives my kitchen. As the dots are all slightly different shapes and sporadically laid out, I find it more soothing than traditional polka dots, especially in large places like an entire refrigerator. I think this would be super cute on a bookshelf or in a kids room, too.
A whiteboard wall sticker I have for to-do lists, groceries or free drawing
This is another thing in my home that's hard to categorize, but I'm calling it contact paper. Instead of dealing with hanging a tiny white board on a Command hook that is inevitably going to fall down, I embraced the white board wall sticker and have zero regrets. It's so nice to have a quick space by the door to jot down to-do lists, grocery orders or anything else. Plus, if I'm ever on an important call and need to take notes, I can easily scratch them down on this thing.
Or a chalkboard wall sticker for some vintage fun
The cool artsy cousin of the whiteboard wall sticker is the chalkboard wall sticker. It's a little more eye-catching than a whiteboard and can be used to encourage kiddo's creativity and welcome wall-drawing (also, chalk accidents are easier to clean than marker accidents.) Use it for your weekly menu in the kitchen or important numbers to remember.
Moroccan tile-inspired paper you'll want all over your house
Perhaps my most favorite contact paper I have in my house (which again is listed as wallpaper, but is made of vinyl), this Moroccan tile-inspired paper makes me want to drool. I saw something similar for way more money and was so excited to find this pattern at a reasonable price point. I have had this up as my kitchen sink backsplash for five months, and have never had a problem. It's thick, easy to cut and install and has stood up to water splashes and being wiped down. As it is a more intricate pattern, installing it on a larger space would take some meticulousness to ensure the shapes line up, but if you go for a smaller area, rest assured it was really a breeze.
The $6 contact paper set you'll be happy to have
Normally I don't spring for the little extras Amazon tries to get you to buy, but this seemed cheap enough and worth it. Boy, was it. The blue smoothing squeegee has soft fabric at the bottom, so it's gentle on your furniture and the paper. The razor lets you get a precision cut and the larger red squeegee is great for ensuring there are no air bubbles in paper covering larger spaces. If you're getting the contact paper itch, I would really recommend grabbing this or something like it.