Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Gives Way To Massively Funny Tweets

A boat may be stuck, but Twitter isn’t when it comes to cracking jokes.

A colossal container ship called Ever Given has been wedged sideways in Egypt’s narrow Suez Canal since Tuesday. Due to the cargo ship blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways, it created a maritime traffic jam that grew to more than 200 vessels on Friday, disrupting global trade.

DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d via Getty Images High-resolution satellite imagery of the container ship that remains stuck in the Suez Canal.

And although there’s been efforts to move it, Ever Given won’t give.

But, when ship happens, you can rely on Twitter to have a hull of a time making fun of the situation.

Here are a few that have made a splash online:

having a nice time imagining i'm the big boat. the world cries out for me to stop destroying global commerce. my response? toot toot :) — matt (@Lubchansky) March 25, 2021

They need this dog at the Suez Canal immediately.. pic.twitter.com/Bxaz18hNgO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 25, 2021

i once steered a pirate ship in assassin's creed for 20 minutes so here is my 87 tweet plan to solve the canal crisis 1/87 — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) March 26, 2021

I love this one. pic.twitter.com/Qh1zIQCzYU — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 25, 2021

I love that the boat is stuck because every other piece of global news is so hard to comprehend or explain.



The boat? It's just stuck. Stuff won't go. Boat needs to be not stuck. That's it. — h. p. heisler (@hpheisler) March 24, 2021

is it possible to emotionally relate to a container ship — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) March 24, 2021

supposed to have been getting a new dinosaur. Was supposed to have been here yesterday. coming on a boat through the suez canal — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) March 25, 2021

How 2021 started // how’s it’s going pic.twitter.com/D78Xp27s5q — acting mayor of boston (@shocks) March 25, 2021

after years of bitcoin and reddit short selling and credit default swaps and a million other things i don’t understand it’s so refreshing to hear that global commerce is in peril because a big boat got stuck in a canal — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 25, 2021

Is your child texting about the Suez Canal boat?



BRB - Bow Really Bulbous

LOL - Lack Of Leeway

CBA - Canal Blocked, Asshole

LMFAO - Lol, Mother Fucker Aground, Oh!

BYOB - Boat Yeeted On Bank

WTF - What The Frigate

BTW - Boat Totally Wasted — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 26, 2021

Hey is the Suez Canal really slow for anyone else right now? — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 26, 2021

I made this. It's for you. pic.twitter.com/WU4DzjTSUb — Joe Streckert (@JoeStreckert) March 25, 2021

do you ever feel

like a container ship

drifting through the canal

getting stuck and wedged — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) March 25, 2021

me changing the font on my to do list pic.twitter.com/3ro3hdpUkM — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) March 25, 2021

Love the guys earnestly replying to Suez Canal tweets with ways to get the boat unstuck, like men standing around a 400 meter long pickle jar. pic.twitter.com/cnyuZSvlyW — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) March 26, 2021

haha what if i was stuck in the suez canal 😜 what would you do 😉 noooo lol i’m so big and wide 🥵 i’m blocking a vital seaborne trade passageway 🥺👉👈 come help me baby... — leon (@leyawn) March 25, 2021

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal pic.twitter.com/ZnY4ehu8fx — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 25, 2021

my name is Boat

and wen im tired

(but shipping werk

is still required)



then all I want

is lyttle snooze

i turn to side

i blok the Sooz — Katy / krfabian (@krfabian) March 24, 2021