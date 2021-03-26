COMEDY

Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Gives Way To Massively Funny Tweets

“Hey is the Suez Canal really slow for anyone else right now?” Ken Jennings joked about the situation.

A boat may be stuck, but Twitter isn’t when it comes to cracking jokes.

A colossal container ship called Ever Given has been wedged sideways in Egypt’s narrow Suez Canal since Tuesday. Due to the cargo ship blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways, it created a maritime traffic jam that grew to more than 200 vessels on Friday, disrupting global trade.

High-resolution satellite imagery of the container ship that remains stuck in the Suez Canal.
And although there’s been efforts to move it, Ever Given won’t give.

But, when ship happens, you can rely on Twitter to have a hull of a time making fun of the situation.

Here are a few that have made a splash online:

