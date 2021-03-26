Container Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Gives Way To Massively Funny Tweets

A boat may be stuck, but Twitter isn’t when it comes to cracking jokes.
A colossal container ship called Ever Given has been wedged sideways in Egypt’s narrow Suez Canal since Tuesday. Due to the cargo ship blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways, it created a maritime traffic jam that grew to more than 200 vessels on Friday, disrupting global trade.
And although there’s been efforts to move it, Ever Given won’t give.
But, when ship happens, you can rely on Twitter to have a hull of a time making fun of the situation.
Here are a few that have made a splash online:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter