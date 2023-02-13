Super Bowl 2023 Comes Down To One Controversial Call

A controversial call in the final minutes of Super Bowl 2023 wound up being crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs, who advanced down the field and eventually won the big game on Sunday.

The call, a holding penalty against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a third-and-8, occurred as Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster made his way toward the end zone with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The call awarded Kansas City with a first-and-10 as both teams used up their timeouts prior to Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Bradberry, in a post-game interview, told reporters that he believed it was a holding call.

“I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide,” he said of the referees.

Carl Cheffers, the Super Bowl’s head referee, said after the game that the grab of Smith-Schuster’s jersey merited the flag.

“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” said Cheffers, who added that there was “no debate” among the crew following the penalty flag.

Before Bradberry acknowledged the move, several football analysts and sports figures criticized the call on Twitter.

After looking at the play, that wasn’t Pass Interference. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

Lol at the people defending that call. Not even Juju was looking for a flag — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 13, 2023

Should’ve let that go to 4th down and let the best team earn it. Man I feel for them boys. For that whole season to end on a call like that is crazy. — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) February 13, 2023

I HATE IT THAT SUCH A GREAT GAME WAS DECIDED BY SUCH A CHEAP BAD TICKY-TACK CALL. LET THE PLAYERS DECIDE A GAME LIKE THIS. JUST SICKENING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2023

This is the Superbowl!!!!! You CANNOT call that!!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 13, 2023

Smith-Schuster later said he believed Bradberry held him during the play.

“100%,” he said in a post-game press conference.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: “Oh yes. A hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2023

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also weighed in on the penalty and told reporters that it wasn’t his job to make the call.

“Those guys have to do that in a split second,” Sirianni said regarding the referees.