What's Hot

Michigan State Gunman Had Note Threatening 2 New Jersey Schools: Official

Jim Jordan's Brazen 'Bipartisan' Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Opinion: What, Exactly, Did People Want From Rihanna?

Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Absolutely Baffling 9/11 Claim In Bonkers New Video

Tucker Carlson's Alien-Invasion Swipe At Biden And Harris Is Universally Dumb

U.S. Recovers All 'Priority Sensor And Electronics' From Downed Chinese Balloon

Academy President Expresses A Major Regret To Oscar Nominees About Will Smith Slap

Banksy Marks Valentine’s Day With Powerful Commentary On Domestic Abuse

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘Raving Lunatic’ Trump A Scathing Reminder Of His Own Racism

Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

World Newsroyal familyking charlesdiamond

Controversial Diamond Won't Be Part Of King Charles III's Coronation

Camilla, the queen consort, will not to use the the Koh-i-noor diamond in her coronation crown.
DANICA KIRKA
In this April 5, 2002 file photo, the Koh-i-noor, or "mountain of light," diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain's late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall.
In this April 5, 2002 file photo, the Koh-i-noor, or "mountain of light," diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain's late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin as it is drawn to London's Westminster Hall.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

LONDON (AP) — The Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during King Charles III’s coronation, allowing Buckingham Palace to sidestep the controversy surrounding a gem acquired during the age of Empire.

Camilla, the queen consort, will not to use the diamond in her coronation crown. Rather than commission a new crown, as is customary, Camilla will modify Queen Mary’s crown using diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection, the palace said in a statement Tuesday.

Some observers had speculated that Camilla would be crowned with the crown made for Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937, which had the Koh-i-noor diamond as its centerpiece.

That reportedly sparked concern from some people in India, who said using the Koh-i-noor in the coronation could be an uncomfortable reminder of Britain’s oppressive past.

Seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849, the gem was given to Queen Victoria and has remained part of the Crown Jewels ever since. But countries including India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community