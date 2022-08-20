Shopping

A Hassle-Free Shower Cleaner, Plus 14 Other Products That Might Change Your Life

It's worth glancing over these brilliant products that take on pimples, headaches, clutter and more.
Jonathan Mazzei

Popular items from this list include:

  • A pair of AirPods Pro — the impressive noise-canceling technology and customizable fit make them a dream come true for when you wanna block out the world and let your favorite podcast lull you to sleep while soaring through the sky from one chaotic airport to another.

  • Some reviewer-beloved professional-level Crest Whitestrips that can remove 14 years of stains in under a month using the same enamel-safe whitening ingredient that dentists use.

  • A jar of The Pink Stuff, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at easily removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!

1
Amazon
A pair of AirPods Pro
Promising review: "I wish I could give more than five stars. I’m a very picky person when it comes to what sounds are flooding my ears, and I tell you, I’ve owned Bose and thought those were the game changers. I was more than pleasantly surprised at how these sound and fit. I’ve never used any Apple products in my ears, especially with the price of Apple nowadays. These are hands down the best ear buds I’ve ever owned! They stay perfectly in place through some rigorous working out as well!"Renee N. Fregy
$179.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Some reviewer-beloved professional-level Crest Whitestrips
It even includes One Hour Express Strips that give you same day results if you need a little last minute whitening!

Promising review: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth-whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment. I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." — Danny
$45.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A jar of The Pink Stuff
Check it out on TikTok to learn more!

Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" — Rachel in CLT
$5.97 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A Revlon hot-air brush
Available in two styles. BTW, Revlon's got a One-Step Styler specifically for curly hair, too for only $33.99! It has over 31,000 5-star reviews and has earned just as much love as this one!

Promising reviews: "I have thick curly dark Middle Eastern hair... I’m typically the roll-my-curls-into-a-bun-for-days-because-I-can’t-deal-with-it-any-other-way type gal...This thing is a work of art, so far I’ve used it four times and it’s completely blown out my hair beautifully... My hair is soft and smooth and actually manageable. I usually only get this type of relief when I get a hair trim and beg my hair stylist to blow dry afterwards. It’s about as close to salon as I can do by myself...Definitely worth a buy!" — Lewka

"I’m really happy I bought this for myself! I have medium/thin blonde hair and it gets dry and brittle so I try not to wash and blow dry as often as other people. This hair brush blow dryer works great for me and my hair type. The first time I tried it I was able to finish my hair in about seven minutes which is so impressive. I didn’t even have to section off my hair! No more hair brush, clip and blow dryer. It’s just all in one with this thing... My hair really held on to the bristles and stayed there while it was drying. My hair turned out really soft and had more fluff to it which makes it easier to move around and flip over... If your thinking about getting- just get it!! I’m really so happy I did!" — Kaeli

"Let me just start off with the fact that I absolutely loved this product!! I have between 3b and 3c hair with a couple of 3a strands so for anyone with similar hair type I highly recommend...I do happen to have more fine hair which is why I don't usually get much volume when I straighten my curls but when I tried this out I kid you not I fell in love with it. All I did was wash my hair then pat off the excess water and once you de-tangled my hair I basically just started brushing with it on hot air and it made my hair looks amazing with the desired volume... this was such a great find for me and totally worth the money. :)" — Drea
$32.49 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bidet toilet attachment
Available in two colors and a pack of two.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about transitioning to this type of bum cleaning, but now I don't know what took me so long. It just wasn't on my radar until COVID-19 and the toilet paper rush made me start wondering what I would do without TP. Now that TP is back on the shelves, I am staying with my TUSHY! It is a great product. Easy to install. Very cost effective. Regular water temp is not an issue at all. I was worried about cold water, but no problems. I used to be one of those people who thought this was just weird, but not anymore. Use the TUSHY then pat dry. Wash your pat cloths with the laundry." — Charles
$69 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A quiet, ozone-free Levoit air-purifier
It covers up to 129 square feet and can even be used as a night light! Available in two colors and packs of one or two.

Promising review: "This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much. The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." — Dana
$88.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved pet hair remover with over 80,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
$28.95 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
Or a FURemover squeegee broom
Check this out in action on TikTok!

Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" — Alyssa Frey
$12.98 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A super comfy memory foam seat cushion
Available in three colors.

Long, but worthwhile promising review: "I have an active sciatic nerve and it's pinched because of my job where I need to sit for hours together. I had tried everything from standing up, using three different cushions, including that purple or egg seater thingie. Nothing worked. Particularly that egg seater is a hogwash — just waste of money. Every night, I had to apply ice packs, medicinal patches. Then I saw ComfiLife, read the reviews and finally decided to buy one. I have been using this for few months now. Here is my experience:

1) The gel takes the ideal shape in such a way it doesn't put pressure on the nerve. I don't know if it is scientific, but personally I DON'T feel like I'm sitting on a rock!

2) At the same time, it's not saggy and doesn't go flat like that egg thingie, when you sit on it.

3) I don't know if anyone else felt it, I get this cool icy feel on the same sciatic nerve when I sit on this cushion, say, for an hour!!

4) I have sat on it for four hours without a break and I don't have the same pain I used to have!

5) The color of the cushion cover is ideal and doesn't look dirty at all. And its removable!!

Summary: Yes, you can sit for eight hours on this cushion and not writhe in pain later. Yes, this is worth the money to spend. And within a week, you will figure out if it works for you. Finally, I'm gonna get two more for my office and my car." — Balaji V
$45.95 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches
Also available in XL square patches.

Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large-area acne breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." — Heather E Tapp
$7.64 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Some no-wipe, no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review: "Does a FANTASTIC job if used regularly. I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower...maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse the tub before next shower due to product making it slick. The fumes of other cleaners always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason with this one, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower...but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" — Angela GIllaird
$19.98 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
Some flat, wireless sleep headphones
Available in ten colors.

Promising review: "I’ve used these almost every day of quarantine to drown out the sound of upstairs neighbors. I wouldn’t compare the sound quality to other brands but the design is perfect for sleeping, exercise, cleaning, and every day wear." — Demi Boyd
$15.99 at Amazon
13
www.youtube.com
A garbage disposal cleaner
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness-free. Also available in packs of two or 12.

Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" — Jennifer K
$9.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An essential-oil migraine stick
Promising review: "Very impressed with this product, and honestly I didn't think I would be. As a lifelong migraine/headache sufferer, not a whole lot has worked for me other than prescription meds, which I really don't like to take too often but need to because my headaches are incapacitating most of the time.

I recently used the roll-on and within 10–15 minutes my headache was gone. It started to come back last night before bed, and used it again and again it took it away. Now, I knew it wasn't going to be a migraine headache — they feel different when they come on, but for a regular headache this worked wonderfully! I still might use the prescription for a migraine, probably in conjunction with this, as it really is soothing and nice." — carrie
$11.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
And finally, a silverware sorter
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro
$11.99 at Amazon
