Just 29 Products That Fixed The Most Common Household Problems

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of pH-neutral stainless steel wipes
Promising review
: "OMG!!! I can’t believe I didn’t know about this product!I was starting to hate my stainless appliances because they looked so streaked and nasty! My niece gave me some to try and I can’t believe how good my appliances look now!
They are beautiful and shining with my minimal effort!!" — Claudia Davis
A pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
Promising review
: "These sponges are magic. They will get rid of any stains anywhere
. Honestly no matter what is it-it will be clean. My quartz countertops are spotless
because of them, kitchen tiles, white walls with toddler hand prints are washed off, Acrylic bath tub. I use them on anything and everything
" — kit deng
A magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Promising review:
"This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT.
I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
A pet hair remover roller that can be used again and again
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed.
I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." — Dahlia
An outlet shelf so you can easily store small items that need power
Promising review:
"I have been looking for a small shelf for my bathroom to put my mini speaker on, and this is the BEST! The size is perfect
; I love it." — KMAC
A moisture meter to tell if your plants need water
Promising review
: "Have you bought new plants and someone at the nursery or on the internet told you to water once a week or two weeks? Well, guess what, your plants don't dry out on a schedule like that all year round. It depends on its environment. How much light it's getting, how hot and humid its surrounding is, what kind of soil and pot it's in. If you're a total newbie or you're just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter!
It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It'll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned bc you were just born to overwater. It will help you water that fiddle-leaf fig you love even though it's so 2016 (It's OK. I have two." — MJ
Ceiling fan pulls so you won't pull the wrong chain
Promising review:
"This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark). They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor
(when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" — LHD
A mold-resistant white grout pen
Be sure to clean your grout beforehand. There are 11 different grout colors available: white, winter gray, light gray, gray, dark gray, black, ivory, cream, beige, brown, and terracotta. You can view all the colors here
.Promising review:
"I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I have kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry good 'til the next day then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I apply the grout pen then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." — Amazon customer
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
Double-sided carpet tape for making sure your rugs stay put
Promising review:
"Finally, a product that works!!!!!
I have bought at least five other products trying to anchor my hallway runner to the floor, since it slides everywhere on the laminate flooring. This tape is finally what worked. I will definitely buy it again for any future needs!" — LB
Adjustable bedsheet fasteners
Promising review:
"My husband turns a lot in his sleep and has always woken up with the fitted sheet halfway off his side of the bed. We bought these and we have NEVER once had to adjust the sheet in the morning! These are amazing! They're the kind of thing you'll never know how you lived without before
." — LinseyB
Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review:
"This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned)
. Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" — Susan
A bottle of wood polish and conditioner to revive all sorts of wood surfaces
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.Promising review:
"Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. Twenty minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life, where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets
, making them look clean and fresh (not over-the-top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-ounce bottle will last quite a while." — Patrick Gallagher
A garbage-disposal cleaner that uses bright blue magical foam to get rid of unpleasant lingering smells
This foam is a cleaner that helps eliminate bad smells, but if your garbage disposal is clogged it's best to call a plumber.Promising review:
"It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package.
I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." — KS
A fabric defuzzer to safely remove unsightly pilling
Promising review:
"I have spent hours and hours trying to groom our sofas from millions of tiny lint balls they have acquired over four years. I hoped maybe this dufuzzer might work... and WOW! This thing works like a lint mower!
It's really easy to use (our 5-year-old 'mowed' most of one sofa) and clean out. Really happy with the quality!" — Mrs.Harper
An Instant Pot magnetic cheat sheet
This includes 95 common food ingredients with their liquid ratios and cooking times. There's info for pasta and grains, seafood and fish, pork, beans and legumes, vegetables, chicken, beef, and other meats. Promising review:
"I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or the internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my Instant Pot for that particular product
." — Olesya
A chlorine- and bleach-free bottle of Grandma's Secret, an under the radar spot remover
Promising review:
"This is the most awesome stain remover product I have ever used! It removes so many stains that were previously impossible to completely remove. For stains I have any doubt about, I do not place the item in the dryer. If the stain is not completely removed I repeat the process a second time and that nearly always works. I have saved some of my favorite clothes using Grandma's! Each of my grandchildren will be receiving a bottle of Grandma'a from me when they leave for college this fall!" — Patricia A. Lee
A vent cleaner hose that'll attach to your vacuum and clean out your lint trap
Promising review:
"When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much hidden lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus, and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark
and a Bissell
. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." — Jill Murphy
A set of poison- and pesticide-free sticky insect traps
Promising review
: "At first I was hesitant. How could little sticky tabs on a stick control or eradicate my fungus gnat infestation? I had tried various pesticides, but those killed my plants too. So, in desperation, I tried these. They had good reviews and people said they worked wonders. Well, add my name to that list. These things worked fantastically! I bought these on June 28 after battling fungus gnats for months, the problem was only getting worse. It is now August 9th, and I can honestly say I haven't seen any gnats in my house flying around
. I still keep the tabs out just in case, and occasionally I'll catch one of two, but for the most part they're gone and it's 100% due to these little tabs! And I didn't even use all 7 traps!" — Katheryn Camm
A bottle of powdered Bar Keepers Friend, which is a bleach-free cleaner
Promising review
: "This stuff is like magic! Straight-up wizardry. I love it! I initially bought it to clean my sink, which is porcelain and even though it's not even a year old, is just holding on to all the coffee and tea staining. I'd say it took less than a minute after making a paste with Bar Keepers Friend to clean the sink up to a nearly new shine. Taking a look at the can it's easy to find bunches of ways to use this stuff and each application is better than the last. Stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper, brass, fiberglass, corian, chrome and aluminum. See? Magic!
Anyhow, I've used it in the sink, in the bathroom, to clean stainless steel pots and pans on a 17-year-old Revereware tea kettle (which I thought would never be restored to its former loveliness, btw). This is a product that I will buy again and again and will happily recommend to anyone.
" — Nicci Stephenson
Stove counter gap covers that'll prevent crumbs and spills from dripping down
Promising review:
"I wish I had discovered this sooner. I cook a lot and it annoyed me whenever spills and crumbs would get in the gap between the stove and countertop. This was an effective and easy solution
. It is easy to install. I ordered the size that covered the whole width of my counter, cut it to size and fit in between the crack. Because it is silicone, it is easy to take on and off to clean. I am not sure how much heat it can withstand but I just try not to put hot pans on it to be safe." — LLMama
A tub of The Pink Stuff, a vegan, all-purpose cleaner
Promising review
: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff.
Worth every penny of the surcharge US residents have to pay. It’s worth it." — Nancy F.
A pack of six furniture markers that you use to cover small nicks and cuts
Promising review:
"I am thoroughly impressed! We have a 115-plus-year-old house and we only have hardwood in our downstairs hall and den.
We didn't want to spend tons of money because we are probably going to be replacing the flooring in a few years. I'm actually still working on this as I'm writing this, but I am so impressed that I just had to write a review right away.
The only 'negative' I have is that the colors are darker than the caps show, but not a big deal. For the money, you can't go wrong." — Borg
A multi-purpose basket that extends to fit whatever sink you're working with
Promising review:
"I don't want a kitchen sink without this tool ever again
. I love this! I have had it for a week and it just works for my needs! I ended up getting it for silverware and other small utensils because something got stuck in the garbage disposal somehow. However, it also work for rinsing vegetables and fruits when I have dishes in the sink to clean. I don’t have a dishwasher so being able to separate things is so useful. The size is adjustable and that makes it even more worth it!" — Jocelyn
A container lid organizer to finally keep all your lids organized in one easily accessible way
It's made by a woman-owned business and, although it isn't dishwasher-safe, the smooth plastic is a breeze to spot-clean or hand-wash.Promising review:
"It’s so perfect
for my cabinet. Used two to make my cabinet go from a total mess to organized chaos." — Target reviewer
A mounted towel rack
Promising review:
"Anyone with a small bathroom knows that free space is almost nonexistent, and these have been so great. We bought two so we had one for each bathroom, and we were able to get the majority of our towels up on them and looking nice
(which means we freed up space in the linen closet)!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.97
(also available in a two-pack).
A magnetic paper towel holder to put on your fridge so that you free up counter space
Promising review:
"I love this. It’s perfect for my small kitchen. I hate having stuff on the counters since my kitchen is so small
. I used it vertically instead of horizontally. Works perfectly and it is sturdy." — Laura
A pack of wool "socks" for your tables and chairs
Promising review:
"These are great for tile floors. The chair leg socks are very snug. I love that my floor will no longer get scratched up and there is no noise when moving the chairs
. Highly recommend this product." — DGO
A set of shelf bins to transform your fridge into something worthy of a TikTok restock video
The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer. Promising review:
"It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it
." — BookBroke
A rust-removing spray that'll save even the most disgusting shower surrounds
Promising review:
"Used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks, and shower. Compared it to the It Works Bathroom you can get at The Dollar Tree. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of the It Works. I will buy this again hands-down
. I tried the powder, which was good for scrubbing and soaking the tub, but the spray was fantastic for the shower and sink. Just spray, walk away for a few minutes, and wipe/rinse." — Carrie D