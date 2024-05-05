If There Were A Problem-Solving Hall Of Fame, You Would Find These 30 Products There

Popular items from this list include:
- A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
- A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose.
- A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie.
A handy dandy weeding tool
Promising review:
"This works so well in a lawn or garden. The trick is to make sure the soil isn't overly saturated but wet enough that you can easily sink in and pop weeds right out. I was so surprised at the larger weeds it could get out. However, sometimes, it cannot grab smaller weeds or pull them out entirely. Overall, very impressed and makes it fun to pull weeds." —lilo
A saline nasal gel
Reviewers say this is also helpful if you use CPAP machines
or if you fly
(it helps deal with dry air on a plane).Promising review:
"I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." — DH
A tattoo aftercare cream
Mad Rabbit
is a small biz that sells clean and natural tattoo skincare products and was featured on season 12 of Shark Tank
!Promising review:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
A producer container doubling as a colander
These containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe!Promising review:
"I really wanted to see if this worked, so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry thoroughly.
I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper; she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, and the grocery store container only kept them for 6 days.
Groceries aren't cheap, and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I'll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes
. I need one for blueberries and grapes." — Toogreen
A pair of Nippies — reviewer-loved pasties
Promising review:
"I cannot tell you how much I LOVE these things. I had been using a cheaper pair of pasties, and these are a world apart from those. They cover everything really well and are super comfortable. I literally forget that they are on. I have worn them under really thin white shirts, and you can't see anything! I LOVE THESE SO MUCH. So much that I just bought another pair so that I'll never be without.
" —Sara Reiland
Peach Slices acne spot dots
Peach Slices
is a small biz that sells skincare products!Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly, so this is a plus! I'm generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time, I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day; it only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
A set of Shoe Slotz space saving units
My colleague Sally Elshorafa
swears by this for organizing shoes. Here's what she has to say:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES!
I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz
. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
A Gold Bond Friction Defense stick
Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Issac
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok, where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc., and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time, and the results were AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used.
I even bought a second one!" — Davina
A fruit and veggie divider
Promising review:
"If you have toddlers, get it — especially if you're on the fence. I needed something for grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and other small fruits and veggies we go through so much.
My breakfast was getting cold long before I was done cutting fruit for two toddlers. Most cutters only do one grape or berry, but this one can do several grapes and a small handful of blueberries.
We will definitely be getting a lot of use out of it in this house." — Kindle customer
An aftercare oil
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day; be patient, and you may start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day; nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn't seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then, the second week, it started totally disappearing,
so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
A body scrub for buffing away red bumps
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me
. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!
" — Ciera Velarde
, former BuzzFeed editor
A lightweight running belt
Promising review:
"I'm a runner, and a big problem in the past has been where to put the phone and other items! I do have another similar item that I can have for my longer runs, as it comes with two bottles, but for all my normal runs, this item is the best! After a few seconds, I forget it's even on! Haha, I highly recommend it for runners; it's a must-have! It will change your runs forever.
:) There are many pockets and a lot of different ways you can store it. I even tried to grab my bottle from my other one and see if it fit, and it worked great! It's very high quality, and it looks like it will last a really long time!" — Anjali
A genius sandwich bread dispenser
Buddeez
is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods!Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer that would keep the bread from getting crushed by the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A reusable oil-absorbing face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A set of clothing storage bags
Promising review:
"Best TikTok find for storage.These are the best storage bags/containers I have bought. So much so that I reordered and got three more not too long ago. One of them holds all the items from my six-drawer dresser, which included everything from tank tops to heavy sweaters and crewnecks
. I also use it to hold my seasonal shoes, extra blankets, and, yes, even more clothes! Since reordering, I now have six but I am only currently using four. They are machine washable and good to go in the dryer on low heat.
Overall, it is worth the purchase!" — Harley
A ScratchPad so your pup ca file their own nails
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy,
ScratchPad
is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs! Promising review:
"Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a non-invasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." — Michelle Rosenberg
A set of shower door towel hooks
Promising review:
"A very sturdy shower hook! I’ve had these on my wishlist a while and I’m glad I got them. The rubber sticks well to the shower glass and they’re very heavy duty!" — April Bennett
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and being lazy but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, and then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." — Michael Boyd
An under appliance microfiber duster
Promising review:
"I use this under all my appliances and it works great. It fits under my fridge, freezer, range, washer, and dryer, and then I just vacuum it off and done!
I also use it on my wooden blinds — just slant them all down and run this over them and poof — clean. Works great!" — CM
A set of silicone luggage wheel covers
Promising review:
"Functions as advertised. Easy to install. Quality looks good, but only time will tell. The best feature is that they make your luggage stand out. Recommended!" — Jon Padilla
A pack of warming foot masks
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed,
My colleague Emma Lord
loves these! Here's her review:
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation.
It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in.
The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
A Shower Cat hair catcher
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review:
"I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A pack of disposable shower hair catchers
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and bought them when I was visiting family. Tried them out and left a few behind for family and sent a few home with family — everyone is now ordering them and using them. They work great. Each one is on its own plastic shield. Just peel off and center onto your floor drain.
I leave mine on for two to three weeks. I'm the only one using my shower, but if it's a shared shower, it probably wouldn't last that long. It's still a great way to catch hair before going down the drain because, we all know, people say they use the traps, but they really don't. A must-have!!" — C. Crocker
A bottle/jar opener
Promising review:
"I very rarely write reviews, but as a person with arthritis in my hands, this product is a godsend! Installed it under my cabinet. It opens any jar/container from the smallest (16-ounce plastic soda bottles) to the largest pickle jar I have. One of the best inexpensive purchases I've ever made. Buy it!" — Vicky Reed
An self-cleaning litter box
Each litter box comes with a pre-portioned package of litter that you pour into the tray. It will start cleaning 20 minutes after it's detected that your cat has left the box. When the tray is full, simply remove it and dispose of it.Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical about paying so much for a litter box but definitely made the best decision. There is literally no smell, and the litter lasts for at least 30 days for my cat.
Before we got this litter box, we changed the litter every two days, and that sometimes stretched it out too far to where it smelled throughout part of the house. My cat is 14 and had trouble adjusting to the crystals, so I called the helpline, and they gave me some tips to get her using it. Now, we have no trouble whatsoever. Would definitely recommend this litter box to anyone!! Easy to put together and comes with your first disposable tray and crystals.
" — Aldrich
A narrow ice cube tray
Promising review:
"These stick ice cubes are fantastic for bottled water! Really like that they have lids = no spilling on the way to the freezer (or picking up odd tastes inside the freezer). And the ice is easy to remove without much breakage." — Diana H.
A memory foam pillow
Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
A divided pot
Promising review:
"I have a picky household, so this works perfectly to reduce the number of pans I have to clean. Made taco meat and burgers at the same time. Pan was an easy swipe of a sponge to clean. Really pretty pan too." —StellaB
Get it from Amazon for $69.99
.