41 Products That Might Inspire You To Get Your Life Together

Including a highly rated 8-second hair treatment, a foot file with over 70,000 five-star-ratings and more.
Daniel Boan
Feel a little more put-together with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Evriholder-Sw-250I-Amz-6-Furemover-Squeegee-Telescoping/dp/B000EFDOOA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hair-grabbing silicone rake" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Evriholder-Sw-250I-Amz-6-Furemover-Squeegee-Telescoping/dp/B000EFDOOA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">hair-grabbing silicone rake</a> for carpets, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Strengthening-Coconut-Strengthener-Conditioning-Strengthens/dp/B005HGWGVS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="nourishing hand cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Strengthening-Coconut-Strengthener-Conditioning-Strengthens/dp/B005HGWGVS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">nourishing hand cream</a> that heals cuticles and promotes nail grown, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hairgenics-Lavish-Lash-Enhancer-Eyebrows/dp/B01MQS7GFT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="conditioning lash serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hairgenics-Lavish-Lash-Enhancer-Eyebrows/dp/B01MQS7GFT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">conditioning lash serum</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nizoral-Anti-Dandruff-Shampoo-Ketoconazole-Dandruff/dp/B00AINMFAC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="popular dandruff shampoo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nizoral-Anti-Dandruff-Shampoo-Ketoconazole-Dandruff/dp/B00AINMFAC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62e4561ee4b0c60a56684181%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">popular dandruff shampoo</a>.
Everyone has that mental list of small yet nagging problems that keep getting put off day after day. Maybe it’s tackling the stubborn grime that’s caking the interior of your dishwasher or the mismatched chaos that has become your sock drawer. Or maybe it’s those rough callused heels that have been absolutely killing your confidence.

Whatever the case me be, grab yourself one (or several) of the life-improving items from the list below so you can start to feel like you’ve got this whole life thing all under control.

1
A nourishing cream to condition your cuticles
Promising review: "My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." — M. Hill
$7.94 at Amazon
2
A conditioning serum for your lashes
Promising review: "I bought this serum five months ago, because of the great before and after pictures that I saw in the reviews. I was skeptical at first because I've tried other eyelash growth serums before without any noticeable results, but this one was reasonably priced so I figured it was worth trying. I applied it in the morning and evening each day. After two weeks I noticed that my scrawny lower lashes started growing--hey that was something! A few weeks later when I was putting on false lashes I realized that MY lashes were just as long (or at least some of them were)! I as I continued to use the serum my lashes filled out, the individual hairs got thicker, and they even curled up a bit at the ends. I can't believe it and I love it! I've had the same bottle for five months and am just now getting to the point where I need to get a new one." — Bethany G.
$19.99 at Amazon
3
A foot file that targets rough cracked skin and calluses
Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" — JMart
$8.99 at Amazon
4
A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that exfoliate skin and remove peach fuzz
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" — SEM1969
$5.67 at Amazon
5
An ultra moisturizing hand cream that targets cracked skin
Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve
$8.48 at Amazon
6
A pigmented concealer treatment that covers dark circles
Available in 18 shades.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
$7.57 at Amazon
7
A hair treatment that takes just eight seconds to repair damage
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
$8.09 at Amazon
8
A chainmail scrubber
Promising review: "I am happy I bought this! Saves me a lot of time cleaning my cast irons! Perfect investment." —Nicholas
$21.06 at Etsy
9
A hair-finishing stick to tame all those stubborn flyaways
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." — Shannon Hurley
$7.98 at Amazon
10
A powerful spray that will break down stubborn mold and mildew stains
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
$26.99 at Amazon
11
A deeply nourishing mask with aloe vera and castor oil
Promising review: "I'm a natural hair girl! I often struggle with finding a product that helps me manage and keep my hair safe for the next styling. Although I wear protective styles, the in-between time really counts, so this mask is a lifesaver. I love to see the hydration of my natural curls and I feel this product gives them the love they truly deserve! This product has helped me redefine my hair experience. Love it!" — Ashley Jennings
$12.99 at Amazon
12
Two bottles of a descaling solution that breaks down limescale buildup
Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." — Lenore
$13.99 at Amazon
13
A super gentle medicated dog shampoo to treat fungal and bacterial infections
Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft." — Climbyourarms
$8.20+ at Amazon
14
A two-pack of wipes that clean stainless steel
Promising review: "I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.
$15.48 at Amazon
15
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers that are effective on nearly any kind of mess
Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
$12.95 at Amazon
16
This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo that uses 1% ketoconazole
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." — Moo Moo
$14.84 at Amazon
17
This cruelty-free lengthening mascara with 172,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" — Very Satisfied!!
$4.99 at Amazon
18
A 100-sheet pack of natural green tea blotting sheets
Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" — Noopur D.
$6.95 at Amazon
19
A six-pack of cleaning tablets that transform the interior of your dishwasher
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
$8.98 at Amazon
20
An all-natural oven scrub made with gritty pumice stone
Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." — Jessie Bono
$19.99 at Etsy
21
A set of four bestselling dividers for your drawers
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." — M. Hanson
$15.97 at Amazon
22
A leave-in conditioning spray with coconut and argan oil
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" — Melissa C
$24 at Amazon
23
A 30-pack of thin velvet hangers that help double your closet space
Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." — ChristineSD
$19.49 at Amazon
24
A jetted tub cleaner that eliminates soap scum and grime
Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" — Ann
$16.99 at Amazon
25
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" — jordanlauren
$7.60 at Amazon
26
An ultra-effective carpet cleaner that works on wine, blood, sauce and more
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady that goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
$12.88 at Amazon
27
A shower door cleaner that'll remove stubborn hard water spots
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a non abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
$11.48 at Amazon
28
A cleaning kit to chip away at burnt-on messes from ceramic cooktops
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.

Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi
$10.99+ at Amazon
29
A grout ink pen that paints your grout to look like new
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
$8.99+ at Amazon
30
A 90-pack of heavy-duty wipes that deep clean practically any surface
Promising review: "I think these wipes are made out of magic because they can clean just about anything with very little effort! One wipe cleaned my ENTIRE BATHTUB, including the hard water buildup and some residual soap scum. The wipe stayed wet for the entire use, and there was absolutely no sweating involved. I hate cleaning but I was so pumped about the tub, I took wipe #2 to my hood vent and good golly, it's like it's brand-new. I've told everyone I know to buy these." — JenM
$14.94 at Amazon
31
A stain remover in a squeezable gel formula that clings to hard-to-reach areas
Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." — Bianca Green
$13.99 at Amazon
32
A disposable cleaning wand that scrubs porcelain clean
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." — Whitney
$14.57 at Amazon
33
A double-pack of gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grime and grease
Promising review: "This stuff is THE TRUTH. My roommate is the best, but let's just say wiping down the stove after cooking is not one of her favorite activities. I'm not particular fond of doing the dishes, so I guess we're even. Anyway, I spray this on a few times a week, let it sit for about five minutes, then wipe with a cloth and it removes EVERYTHING. Like, every little spot of caked-on grease and burnt crumbs come off with just one wipe." –– Daniel Boan, Buzzfeed
$14.87 at Amazon
34
A brush-tipped jewelry cleaner that cleans around cracks and crevices
Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray
$8.99 at Amazon
35
A bestselling argan oil hair mask that adds gloss to your hair
Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa
$12.95 at Amazon
36
A silicone broom that easily rakes up hair and debris from carpets
Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
$12.98 at Amazon
37
A two-pack of wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." — Kayla
$15.94 at Amazon
38
An in-drawer organizer for food container lids
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn
$16.99 at Amazon
39
And an all-purpose scrubber kit that attaches to your power drill
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry
$14.95 at Amazon

