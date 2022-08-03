Everyone has that mental list of small yet nagging problems that keep getting put off day after day. Maybe it’s tackling the stubborn grime that’s caking the interior of your dishwasher or the mismatched chaos that has become your sock drawer. Or maybe it’s those rough callused heels that have been absolutely killing your confidence.
Whatever the case me be, grab yourself one (or several) of the life-improving items from the list below so you can start to feel like you’ve got this whole life thing all under control.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A nourishing cream to condition your cuticles
2
A conditioning serum for your lashes
3
A foot file that targets rough cracked skin and calluses
4
A three-pack of dermaplaning razors that exfoliate skin and remove peach fuzz
5
An ultra moisturizing hand cream that targets cracked skin
6
A pigmented concealer treatment that covers dark circles
7
A hair treatment that takes just eight seconds to repair damage
9
A hair-finishing stick to tame all those stubborn flyaways
10
A powerful spray that will break down stubborn mold and mildew stains
13
A super gentle medicated dog shampoo to treat fungal and bacterial infections
14
A two-pack of wipes that clean stainless steel
15
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers that are effective on nearly any kind of mess
16
This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo that uses 1% ketoconazole
17
This cruelty-free lengthening mascara with 172,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon
18
A 100-sheet pack of natural green tea blotting sheets
19
A six-pack of cleaning tablets that transform the interior of your dishwasher
21
A set of four bestselling dividers for your drawers
23
A 30-pack of thin velvet hangers that help double your closet space
24
A jetted tub cleaner that eliminates soap scum and grime
25
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner
26
An ultra-effective carpet cleaner that works on wine, blood, sauce and more
27
A shower door cleaner that'll remove stubborn hard water spots
28
A cleaning kit to chip away at burnt-on messes from ceramic cooktops
29
A grout ink pen that paints your grout to look like new
30
A 90-pack of heavy-duty wipes that deep clean practically any surface
31
A stain remover in a squeezable gel formula that clings to hard-to-reach areas
32
A disposable cleaning wand that scrubs porcelain clean
33
A double-pack of gas range cleaning spray that'll cut through grime and grease
34
A brush-tipped jewelry cleaner that cleans around cracks and crevices
35
A bestselling argan oil hair mask that adds gloss to your hair
37
A two-pack of wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
38
An in-drawer organizer for food container lids
39
And an all-purpose scrubber kit that attaches to your power drill