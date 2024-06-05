ShoppinghomeTikTokproblem solving

36 TikTok Products That Are Just So Darn Convenient And Clever

This subtle wristband is a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick.
Emma Lord
Anti-nausea wristbands, a colander-spoon hybrid and a cup for straining bacon grease
Amazon
1
Amazon
A set of hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.

Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" — Therese Van Heuveln
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I bought this and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
$8.91 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
$33.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A set of Snug Plugs for anyone whose outlets are in their loosey-goosey era
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.

Promising review: "I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den. Yay! I highly recommend this product." — KSay
$10.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A reusable and delightfully portable gel lint roller
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" — Ella
$8.39 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all
Promising review: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby
$7.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow
Bonus: There's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.

Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." — Miss_Beck
$31.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A backseat hook
Promising review: "We travel a lot and of the few things we have bought to make the trips more comfortable, this is the best! I even use it when we are not traveling to hold bags, purses, diaper bag. It's great and can hold a lot of weight!" — GothicPoohBear

"I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. $8 we’ll spent!" — Asha Brown
$5.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."

Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" — Haley Lutz
$8.94 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
$3.78 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.

Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
$19.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A magnetic microwave cover perfect
Check out a TikTok of the microwave cover in action.

Promising review: "If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee.Just attach it to the roof of your microwave. Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product. I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life." — Rachel
$24.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Check out a TikTok of the Sea Bands in action.

Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
$8.50 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
"The Clean Ball," which is a nifty little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up crumbs
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether

"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
$11.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." — Rescue2inVB
$9.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.

Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.

Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." — Superbeckee
$14.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A set of legging-organizing hangers
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.

Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
$15.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A rectangular Lazy Susan
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.

Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." — Amazon Customer
$27.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An Airplane Pocket tray cover
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.

Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.

Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
$29.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon Customer
$149 at Amazon
23
Amazon
An easy-install, subtle carpet scratch stopper
Check out a TikTok of the cat scratch stopper in action.

KittySmart is a small business that specializes in pet-friendly home products.

Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at the door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." — Rita Serrano
$24.99+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." — Amazon Customer
$14.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.

Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon Customer
$39.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet clips to keep that sucker in the duvet cover where it BELONGS
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.

Pinion Pins is a small business specializing in home improvement products.

Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." — Abigayle Mishler
$17.95 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A neat-o little rolling egg dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.

YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.

Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." — Karingen
$16.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A foldable, slip-resistant "Sink Topper" you can use to massively increase counter space by your tiny sink
Sink Topper is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats.

Promising review: "I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material. It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." — Allie West
$24.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A handy dandy condiment fork
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.

Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon Customer
$7.19 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A scoop colander
Promising review: "Saw this on a TikTok! Love the versatility and ingenuity of the design! Great idea!" — barbara roth

"I love this scooper! Instead of using the big bowl to drain my pasta, I use this scooper straight from the pot to my baking dish. One less huge bowl to wash. The less mess the better I always say. Less to clean too! Win win!" — Brandi
$9.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A "Bacon Bin" so all the grease left over from your bacon has a home
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.

Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.

Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using." — John Dollard
$15.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A ridiculously beloved, Shark Tank-featured Click & Carry grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
$13.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle with a mini dish
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around. I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon Customer
$19.98 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!

Promising review: "Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time? If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Jonesy
$15.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A Shark Tank-featured "Pizza Pack"
Check out a TikTok of the Pizza Pack in action.

Pizza Pack is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions.

Promising review: "It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out. You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
$29.99 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A lil' telescoping car rearview mirror squeegee
Bonus: With the extendable handle, you can do both mirrors from the driver's seat of the car!

Check out a TikTok of the car squeegee in action.

Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok and had to try it, and I will say, I use it at least once or twice a week! In the mornings on the way to work, if it's dewy outside or already humid when I leave, it works great. Simple little tool, but for the price point, I say why not?!" — Samuel W.
$7.99 at Amazon
