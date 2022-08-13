Popular items from this list include:
-
An on-the-go Gillette razor that’ll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality.
-
Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash to help lighten your clothing load.
-
A pair of elastic band sneakers to easily slip on and off for TSA security.
1
An on-the-go Gillette razor
2
Tide sink packets
3
Or pack of laundry soap sheets
4
A pair of elastic band sneakers
5
And a pair of flexible flat sandals
6
A compact travel adapter
7
A Dagne Dover carryall duffle bag
8
A Beis backpack that zips open like a suitcase
9
A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
10
A bodycon midi dress
11
Or a satin spaghetti strap dress
12
A set of four washable market bags to ball up really tiny
13
A pack of insect-repellent wipes
14
A satin scarf you can wear as a top
15
A clear TSA-approved toiletry bag
16
A set of silicone travel bottles
17
A solid hair conditioner bar
18
A set of compression bags
19
Or a collection of compression packing cubes
20
A multipurpose passport-holding wallet with RFID-blocking technology
21
A stylish quilted crossbody bag
22
A makeup-removing cloth
23
Or a pack of water-activated cleansing cloths
24
A travel-sized bottle of Poo-Pouri
25
A mini 2-in-1 hair tool
26
A wheeled carry-on bag
27
A pair of cushioned ballet flats
28
A lightweight, waterproof raincoat
29
A pair of tall compression socks
30
A fashionable travel scarf
31
An Alleyoop Pen Pal
32
Fluide’s universal crayon
33
A Hackwith Design House shirt you can wear in six different ways
34
A cosmetic travel bag
35
A foldable jewelry organizer
36
A mini steamer
37
An inflatable neck travel pillow
38
A packing list
