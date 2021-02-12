It’s a bird! it’s a plane! It’s a plane pulling a banner reading “Convict Trump and lock him up” over Mar-a-Lago on Friday.
The giant banner pulled by a small plane could be seen over Donald Trump’s Florida club in Palm Beach just minutes before his defense team began presenting its case in the former president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, CNN reported.
The responsible party has yet to be identified. But the operation and all caps message is similar to earlier air banners last month calling Trump “you pathetic loser” and another the “worst president ever.”
The messages were all good to go once air space restrictions over Mar-a-Lago were lifted when Trump stopped being president.
Trump isn’t particularly popular in the area. Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located, voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, 56% to Trump’s 43% (though the town of Palm Beach went for Trump).
Trump critics on Twitter loved the latest prank.