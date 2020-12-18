34 Tweets About Cooking Burnout That Are All Too Real

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of us to stay home and cook a lot more of our own meals this year.
While the novelty was fun for many at first (throwback to the bread-baking craze), it’s only natural that it would wear off after awhile. And it did: Many people are reporting feeling pretty burned out when it comes to cooking these days.
If you’d give anything never to mince another clove of garlic, you’re in good company. We’ve rounded up 34 funny tweets about 2020 cooking burnout.
It's almost dinnertime again. I'm sick of cooking for myself and I'm also sick of takeout and actually the only thing that sounds good is for a freshly laundered man to cook me scallops with a side of risotto and greens and then sit across from me and ask me how I'm doing.— Annie Parsons (@hootenannie1) December 4, 2020
I’m sick of cooking 🙄 I just told my 5 yr old to cook for himself .— ava🌻 (@SunflowerTlk) December 4, 2020
I am 100% over cooking dinner. I can’t wait to go out to eat again and I plan on making every server uncomfortable with my gratitude— ArizonaKelli (@arizonakelli) December 11, 2020
I am so sick of cooking. Like, I love cooking, but I really want someone else to cook for me for a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/m7f8vvyKox— Always - Crocheting 🦋 (@ReyloOh) December 10, 2020
I'm sick of cooking...tonight's dinner is a raw potato— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) April 10, 2020
idk what phase of quarantine/depression this is but i'm so tired of cooking and feeding myself i just want an IV of nutrients shot directly into my body w/o me having to think about it. there's not even joy in banana bread anymore— Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) December 4, 2020
I signed my family up for a hotdog eating contest because I’m tired of cooking dinner— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 14, 2020
sick of cooking the one meal I know how to make every day. currently accepting applications for a man servant— nick hall (@nitty_hall) December 5, 2020
Man I’m tired of cooking.— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) May 12, 2020
I’m bout to just drink this bottle of salad dressing and get in bed ☹️
I've written a song. It's called— Eimear (@MissEims) April 22, 2020
'I'm fucken sick of cooking dinner'.
Straight to No. 1. pic.twitter.com/e0uVWL3iu3
Isolation Journal Day 35:— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 16, 2020
Got tired of cooking, so I had Phil make me a bowl of popcorn for dinner. But I put butter on it: that’s dairy... And I washed it down with a glass of wine (fruit).
So I almost hit all the major food groups.
I’m so sick of cooking and feeding people. Is thinking of setting the kitchen on fire considered irrational?— Mama Llama (@justamom819) April 21, 2020
If only I got tired of eating as much as I get tired of cooking.— 🎄Jo Ho Ho 🎄 (@Just__J0) August 15, 2020
I am TIRED of cooking every damn meal myself like some medieval bitch!!!!!!!!!— astro bully angie (@teaxtarot) March 26, 2020
I’m so damn sick of cooking meals, dirtying up dishes, and washing the dishes so I can cook more meals to dirty up those dishes so I CAN COOK MORE MEALS AND DIRTY UP MORE DISHES THEN CLEAN THOSE DISHES SO I CAAAANNN COOK MORE. pic.twitter.com/geZZ649s5Q— that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 24, 2020
I’m so deathly tired of cooking meals. Just really, really over it. I hate cooking now and I used to like it. And every time I get asked “What’s for dinner?” I get a little murdery.— J (@HeSlimedMeRay) June 24, 2020
I have reached dinner cooking burnout. I just haven’t cooked anything this evening. Kids will be hungry soon. Can’t do it, can’t cook. No idea what to make. I can’t make myself care about dinner anymore!— Bionic Laura (@bioniclaura) December 9, 2020
I tested 100% positive for being sick & tired of cooking every day.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 25, 2020
I’ve reached the “I’m tired of cooking, tired of ordering out, why is eating necessary?” stage of quarantine.— Good Trouble (@JLBarrow) July 1, 2020
I have been really, extremely burned out on all cooking the last few weeks. Like anything that involves more planning than spaghetti is out.— The Slithy Tove (@TKDano) June 11, 2020
I WANNA EAT BUT IM TIRED OF COOKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wBq8umA31p— Jessica Fyre💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 15, 2020
I’m so sick of cooking and I’m so sick of takeout and I’m sick of eating and I wish that humans didn’t require so much goddamn food— Katherine D. Morgan | Forever a Bookseller💁🏾♀️ (@blktinabelcher) July 14, 2020
I'm grateful for employment and the ability to take care of myself AND I'm fucking tired of cooking.— Harriet Tubman's Gunsmoke 👵🏿💨🔫 (@BmoreBeloved) June 19, 2020
How's that for balance??
i’m tired of cooking, tired of takeout, tired tired tired, but i can’t eat cookies for dinner and i have no idea what i’m gonna do: a memoir— #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) May 15, 2020
I’m tired of cooking. I spilled boiling water on my foot today. IM TIRED OF CHOPPING ONIONS. Mincing garlic. IM THROUGH. pic.twitter.com/HwE9Jv86au— RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) April 15, 2020
What wine goes with breakfast for dinner? ( Besides champagne)I’m burned out of cooking tonight & having eggs, sausage & toast.— Kerry (@Kerryloves2trvl) May 14, 2020
I’m tired of cooking...— ʎqqɐɥƆ (@__NayB) April 7, 2020
I wanna hear “can I start you off with some appetizers or drinks?”
I'm not burned out from cooking but I'm burned out from recipe searching. If anyone has cookbook recommendations that you've actually made a lot of things out of, please send my way!— Emily Cummings (@emilyrcummings) May 9, 2020
I’m so sick of cooking every single day. The day I can afford a personal chef is the day I never walk into a kitchen again.— babygirl 👑 (@princesss_kriss) December 3, 2020
Tired of cooking for yourself? Get a Ratatouille. pic.twitter.com/73ntvMeoXS— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) December 6, 2020
I never get tired of cooking. I just get tired of cleaning and washing all the dishes 😭— aⓋocado queen (@osmaralavegana) November 11, 2020
I am SOOOO over cooking my own food. Can we please go back to when bored horny linecooks made non stop appetizer buffets for attention and Jack Daniels?— Phil Eagle (@phileagle_) April 8, 2020
I’m so burned out on cooking, I don’t even know what groceries to buy anymore— Hannah Spaar 📰🗞 (@HannahSpaar) December 6, 2020
I am running out of cooking ideas. I’ve done meal prep for 17yrs and even I’m running out of ideas on what to make. I am burned out from all the grocery trips. When winter comes everyone in the house will dislike me because all I will want is soup. #pandemiclife— ℤ𝕆𝔼 🌈 (@thismamatweets) September 12, 2020