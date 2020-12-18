CORONAVIRUS

34 Tweets About Cooking Burnout That Are All Too Real

"I signed my family up for a hotdog eating contest because I’m tired of cooking dinner."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of us to stay home and cook a lot more of our own meals this year.

While the novelty was fun for many at first (throwback to the bread-baking craze), it’s only natural that it would wear off after awhile. And it did: Many people are reporting feeling pretty burned out when it comes to cooking these days.

If you’d give anything never to mince another clove of garlic, you’re in good company. We’ve rounded up 34 funny tweets about 2020 cooking burnout.

Food & DrinkCoronaviruscookingTwitterCOVID-19