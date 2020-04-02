We’re living in stressful and uncertain coronavirus times. And to that I say: Thank God we have the internet.

Because of the internet, celebrity chefs have — in lieu of working in restaurants — turned their home kitchens into virtual classrooms for our benefit. It’s a horrible time for the restaurant industry, one we hope can be salvaged with our support. The same chefs responsible for creating stellar dining-out experiences are now doing what they can to replicate that magic in your own home.

Chefs are answering cooking questions, doing demos and even giving you tours of their homes ― all for free. Below are seven of our favorite online cooking and cooking-adjacent classes for all your self-isolation needs.

Massimo Bottura

Massimo Bottura, master chef behind the three Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, has been going live on Instagram every night from his kitchen for “Kitchen Quarantine” at 8 p.m. CET (or 2 p.m. EST). The videos are also posted on his page so you can revisit them anytime. So far, he’s done osso buco, hummus, burgers ― you name it.

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi, aka the sweet-toothed genius behind the bakery chain Milk Bar, has launched “Baking Club,” an Instagram Live series in which she shares an ingredient list one night and then leads a class using those ingredients at 2 p.m. EST the next day. Her classes have a “choose your own adventure” vibe, since she gives you the necessary ingredients and then lets you pick a few others so it’s customized to your liking.

Gabriel Rucker

Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker, based in Portland, has also taken his talents to Instagram. Best of all, he saves his recipes — like the one for his miso cod rice bowls and steam burgers — to his “Highlights” section at the top of his profile.

Vitaly Paley

“Iron Chef” winner Vitaly Paley is bringing his expertise to IG with a live show called “Ask Vitaly Anything” every Friday at 5 p.m. PST, where he answers questions from viewers and does demonstrations.

Eden Grinshpan

Eden Grinshpan is a super fun follow on IG, not just for her cooking but also for her personality and adorable family. Now, she’s putting the whole fam to work on Instagram. She and her husband, Ido, specialize in Mediterranean cuisine and have shared their recipes for shakshuka and fennel salad on her Instagram stories.

Joe Hurd

Chef Joe Hurd on Monday created “Scran School,” a “daily dose of all things food that will teach kids safe practical skills as well as fun food facts,” according to its Instagram profile, with new episodes launching every weekday. He started with a popular comfort food that many people in self-isolation are likely familiar with: pasta.

Ghetto Gastro