Want To Make Cooking A Bit Easier? Try Adding One Of These 18 Things To Your Kitchen

Who knew there were ways to make cooking easy?
By Samantha Wieder and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Let’s be honest — cooking can be so challenging. Not everyone can be a five-star chef and whip up delicious meals all the time. But that doesn’t mean you have to struggle. There are products out there that can help you feel a little more proficient in the kitchen.

Whether it’s an Instant Pot or a veggie spiralizer, adding one of these genius inventions will help make you feel like a cooking superstar. We’ve rounded up these and more that will help make cooking a breeze. Bon Appétit!

1
An Instant Pot
Amazon
This will pretty much become your new favorite gadget — this thing is a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté-r, a yogurt maker and a warmer all in ONE.

It can prepare food up to 70% faster than other methods. It can keep food warm automatically for up to 10 hours, and there are three temperatures for sautéing and slow-cooking. The inner cooking pot, lid, and steam rack are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot. I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two-person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" — Stereoman

Get it from Amazon for $63.94+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
2
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
Prepare your favorite style of the yummy breakfast food EGGtra quick — hard/medium/soft boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal anyone?

It also features an auto-shutoff function! It can boil up to six eggs at a time, poach up to two eggs at a time, or make an omelet! There's a poaching tray, omelet tray, a six-egg holder tray, a measuring cup, a recipe book, and access to a recipe database. All non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I don't like watching my pot to find out when the water starts boiling, so I bought this. It delivers perfect eggs by steaming them until the water placed in the device has evaporated. The exact amount of water is added to the cooker before it steams the eggs — there is a measuring line on the plastic cup that comes with the device. Next to each measuring line are the following words: 'hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, etc.' Fill the cup with water to the line for the egg type you want, and then add the water to the device. Then simply puncture each egg with a spike that is attached to the measuring cup, place the eggs in the device with the hole on top (duh). You close it, press the button on front and walk away. When an alarm sounds, it turns off automatically. Your eggs are done. No need to watch water boil. No need for daily cleaning. It's quite small. Love this thing. For the price, what's not to like?" — SunscreenAl

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
3
An air fryer
Amazon
Turn all of your favorite foods into deliciously crispy versions, minus all the oil! Chicken tenders and french fries for dinner every night? Yes, please.

All you have to do is put your food in the fryer basket, set the temp and the timer, and your food will come out crispy and delish. The auto-shutoff feature will help prevent overcooking, and the cool-touch handle means no hand burns when pulling your food out. Comes with a recipe book for inspo!

Promising review: "This little gem does exactly what you want it to do. Mozzarella sticks, wings, pizza snacks come out perfectly. Takes a little while to find out just how long to do each snack, but once you get used to it, just perfect. Not for large amounts, but for one or two people it's great. Takes up very little space." — Swimmer

Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five colors).
4
A cauliflower prep tool
Amazon
This will make de-stalking the vegetable less chore-like. We want you to spend more time eating your veggies, not taking them apart. This tool features an ergonomic handle that'll be easy on the wrist while using, so those with arthritis can use it without worry. It's dishwasher-safe and easy to store.

Promising review: "I love cauliflower, but what a pain it is to cut off the little florets. This actually works and works well. It doesn't seem very sharp, but it sure preps like it is." — Animal Lover

Get it from Amazon for $7.89+ (available in two colors).
5
A veggie spiralizer
Amazon
Make "vegetable pasta" with just the turn of a handle. Yep, it's really that easy. Now all you need to do is cook it up with your favorite sauce and toppings! It comes with seven interchangeable blades and four e-books filled with delish recipes; the spiralizer has a lifetime warranty and is easy to take apart for top-rack dishwashing.

Promising review: "You're not going to find a better built, better functioning spiralizer anywhere! I wasn't planning on buying one — I started out just researching. After researching the various models and reading reviews, I thought, 'I gotta get me one of those.' This is probably one of the best purchases I've ever made. My girlfriend just bought one two weeks ago and after seeing mine, said there's no comparison. She's sending hers back!" — Marie Walker

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
6
A clip-on colander
Amazon
This will make draining the liquid from the pot and pan incredibly easy and preparing dinner a lot less messy. Designed to fit almost all round pots, pans, and bowls! It's compact and easy-to-store. Plus, it's BPA-free, FDA-approved, made of top-quality silicone and dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "After many years of failing to drain skillets and pots by using a lid, I searched for and bought this guy. Wow! I can't believe I lived without this for so long. It's a dream to drain water from pasta, and grease from meat. No slippage, and it works great. Just need to be a little careful if you've got a lot of food in the pot/pan, as some of it can escape over the top, but the use of a spoon to keep it at bay works well." — R. Higgins

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7
A countertop blender
Amazon
Make refreshing smoothies and milkshakes in a matter of just seconds, with just the push of a button.

This blender has three speeds, a pulse option, and single-serve functions. It comes with two 16-ounce cups with to-go lids so you can take your drinks on the go. Plus, it's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. And check out our picks for the best blenders on BuzzFeed Reviews!

Promising review: "We replaced an expensive blender ($400) that died after five or six years. We researched many more expensive ones and then decided to try this one. It is very powerful and straightforward to use. It is powerful and easy to clean too. We really like the cups that come with it for a quick personal smoothie! The design for pouring is very nice also! We have had no issues chopping up ice, ice cream, sherbet, yogurt, and fruit (sliced apples, bananas, avocados, pears, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries), celery, peanut butter, peanuts, and a lot more. It has been two months using it and we really are glad we purchased this blender as it does everything we need — smoothies, shakes, desserts, puddings and energy drinks!" — Ronald J. Weagley

Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
8
Slow-cooker liners
Amazon
You can line your slow cooker with one of these babies before putting in your ingredients to make cleanup super fast and simple. Comes with six in a pack! These liners are BPA-free, safe with high temps, and are FDA-compliant. These fit 3- to 8-quart round or oval slow cookers. They also work well for keeping your cheesecakes dry in a water bath.

Promising review: "I just purchased a slow cooker, so I ordered these liners. Man, am I glad I did! I used one to cook a whole chicken and then filled it with water to make stock once we finished eating the chicken. The liner held up to making the stock, water to the near top of the cooker, for 15 hours. Once I dipped the stock and bones out of it, all I had to do was gather the liner together at the top and throw it away. The cooker was spotless!! I had also cooked the chicken for eight hours. So, the liner held up for 23 hours of cooking without ripping at all. I am very pleased and will use them every time I use my slow cooker." — Linda Williams

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $2.98.
9
A sushi-making kit
Amazon
If you want to throw together a strange combination of ingredients that would probably make a sushi chef give you disapproving looks, you can now do so judgment-free!'

This set includes a training frame, nonstick paddle and the SushiQuik Roll cutter. It can make all roll sizes, includes rolls with rice on the outside. Plus, the sushi mat is detachable so it can be put in the dishwasher.

Promising review: "As promised and advertised! Can't ask for better than that. I'm making my own sushi while saving tons of money! Fresher, healthier, and I've actually lost weight by changing my diet to more whole foods :)" — Eddie

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10
A grease splatter screen
Amazon
Cook up a storm without having to worry about dangerously hot oil hitting your skin. This should fit most pots and pans. It's made of 304-grade stainless steel and extra-fine mesh to prevent 99% of splashes. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Promising review: "After putting it off for years making do with a cheap-o splatter screen, I finally purchased a new one. This one is great quality, and my husband and I think it will last nicely for many years to come. I love the reinforcing 'cross-members' and little feet to set it down on the counter without leaving a grease outline. I know you can always buy the cheapest one out there, but it is usually (in my opinion) worth it to spend a bit more for a quality product!" — Julie

Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in four sizes).
11
A sous vide
Amazon
With this, you can make five-star meals right at home. Wouldn't you rather wear your pajamas while cutting into a perfectly cooked piece of meat? The temperature range is 32-197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.

Promising review: "Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Set-up is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." — Jeff Nichols

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
12
A stainless-steel measuring cup and spoon set
Amazon
Use these to prevent you from having to just wing it when it comes to getting the right amount of ingredients to use in a recipe. Measuring cups include one 1 cup, one 1/2 cup, one 1/3 cup, and one 1/4 cup. Measuring spoons include one 1 tablespoon, one 1 teaspoon, one 1/2 teaspoon, and one 1/4 teaspoon. All are dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "Great measuring cups and spoons. They are easy to take off the hook that connects them together. They store easily and fit right into each other. I have put these in the dishwasher several times and have not seen any type of rust marks, which I've seen happen before with other metal or stainless steel products. I'm overall happy with this purchase. They are priced well, the seller shipped promptly, and they were packaged well." — Erin with help from Earl the cat

Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
13
A colander spoon
Amazon
This will help eliminate the struggle that is... well... dealing with colanders. Just scoop up your food directly from the pot! t's made from toughened nylon and is suitable for use on non-stick cookware. It's resistant to temps of up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I've owned this for just over a month and I don't know how I lived without it! From spooning potatoes into boiling water without a mess to draining a full can of beans and far, far beyond, this scoop is a must-have in the kitchen. I find myself reaching for it every day. It has easily replaced the other spoons/scoops that I would usually use. You cannot go wrong with this purchase!" — Jill Clement

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).
14
A garlic chopper
Chefn
Simply roll this back and forth to chop up fresh garlic. Not only is it easy, but, it's pretty fun. Mom said you couldn't play with your food, but she never said anything about not playing with your kitchen gadgets. This is top-rack dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Love! Love! Love the Garlic Zoom! Mincing garlic has never been easy or fun until now. It makes mince work out of garlic, onion, chilis and herbs. I'm not sure what I love most about this little gadget. Not smelling stinky garlic fingers all night? No burning fingers or eyes from chopping a super hot chili? Or mincing fresh herbs in a blink of an eye? Anything I can throw in the GarlicZoom I zoom. It's fun! I have a problem wrist from an injury and an arm and hand that suffers from nerve damage. I can still manage to zoom this." — Kennedy Collins

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15
Spill-stopper lids
Amazon
Simply place over your pots or pans while cooking to prevent unwanted spillage. Plus, it can also be used to steam veggies and cover food in the microwave. They're made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone! They're resistant to temps of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.

Promising review: "This lid works great to keep the heat in and I don't have to worry about the foamy water boiling over the pot and onto the stove. I love how I can get a rolling boil in the water, and I feel this helps cook the pasta faster. Thankfully there are the two little round 'handles' on the lid so that I can use tongs to lift up the lid on one side and let it drain back into the pot before removing the lid." — dh

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.
16
A batter dispenser
Amazon
With this, you'll get the perfect amount of batter out and onto the griddle or into a cupcake liner (or wherever else you may be pouring batter), with just the squeeze of a handle.

This dispenser is made of high-quality BPA-free plastic and has a four-cup capacity. All you have to do is fill it with your choice of batter, squeeze the handle to pour it out evenly, and it's dishwasher-safe, so then you can just pop it in there to clean!

Promising review: "Finally a kitchen utensil that saves time, mess, and frustration! I ordered this because my 10-year-old daughter loves to make pancakes but she also leaves an incredible mess. She also loves to make cupcakes and that's even a double mess. Upon receiving the batter dispenser, my daughter took it out of the package and started making pancakes right away without my instructions. She loved the ease to make the pancakes in the container and then one click on the pan with no mess." — Jim Hudson

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
17
A 3-in-1 super pot
Amazon
You can practically replace your stove with this because it can be used to grill, slow cook, steam, simmer and serve... can your stove serve you and your loved ones while they're sitting at the table? It features a deep, large capacity 3-quart pot and a large 10-inch grill. The non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I bought this to replace my stove. I can grill in it, fry fish, make soups, stews, and omelets, steam vegetables, and bake in it. I love it. It's easy on the electric bill and doesn't heat up the house." — William Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).
18
A lasagna trio pan
Amazon
This allows you to whip up THREE, that's right, THREE, different types of lasagna at the SAME TIME. Because when you're living with people who have varying food allergies and restrictions, you want to be sure you're prepping something everyone can enjoy, while making it easy on yourself.

Made of heavy-weight aluminized steel for the best heat conduction and even baking and releasing. It's silicone-based and made with non-stick coating. The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommending to extend product life.

Promising review: "As someone who has a child, (now a teenager), who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it, but now I can make him a section without cheese, and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." — thelastcoyote101

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
