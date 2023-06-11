This Affordable Reviewer-Approved TV Stand Looks Magazine-Worthy

Walmart Gap Home modern TV stand

While hanging your TV on the wall may be a space saver, there’s something homey and elegant about a really great TV stand. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that most TV stands have storage and space to display extra coffee table books and beautiful pieces of pottery.

Unfortunately, furniture of this type tends to be expensive — we’re talking upwards of $1,000. That’s why we did a double take when we found this TV stand at Walmart that looks like it came straight out of the pages of Architectural Digest and happens to be under $200.

This modern console, which is suitable for TVs up to 65”, has two side storage compartments with adjustable shelves. With an English oak finish and sturdy base, this Gap Home piece is suitable for TVs, gaming consoles, and any decor you want to display.

While this TV stand does require assembly, reviews say the process isn’t too hard. “This TV stand provides me all the storage I need and looks wonderful in my living room, it’s the perfect size,” a reviewer named Marie wrote. “Very easy to put together with a little help.”

