Turn Your Backyard Into A Cool Outdoor Destination With These 32 Things

Popular items from this list:
- A multipurpose patio cooler designed to blend in with your patio furniture
- A set of five giant dice that also comes with five big laminated score cards
- An outdoor inflatable ottoman because you deserve to literally kick your feet up and relax
This incognito cooler can hold up to (40) 12-ounce cans with ice. Promising review:
"Love love the table cooler. It’s just the right size; it’s great for cans, bottles, not too small not too big. Great size also for a side table
look next to my wicker bench, and it’s easy to move around and clean. Great price for this product." — Efrain Sostre
An outdoor projector that can connect with multiple multimedia devices
Promising review:
“I have used many different brands of projectors over the years. But this projector by far is the easiest to set up and use. It took me about two minutes from opening the box to a fully set up projector. The display is great . The fans aren't that loud. The sound is way better than projectors I've paid over $1,000 for. I recommend this projector for anyone who is looking for a quick setup and great sound.” — Tamika P
An electric bug zapper so being outside is actually fun
Promising review:
“It zapped all kinds of bugs, which made it so much easier to play around the pool and the yard in the evenings, especially when friends and family were over. I highly recommend it.” — Donna
Outdoor string lights for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere
Reviewers note that you should take the bulbs out before hanging the strings up!Promising review:
“Very nice set of lights for the price. I bought a number of sets in various lengths to install on our deck and used a staple gun to mount them. I am very pleased with how easy it was mount them neatly and also with the quality of light. It's exactly the amount of warmth that we were looking for.” — Frank Rizzo
A giant stacking game to take building blocks to the next level
Promising review:
"Perfect game for the family! Everyone really enjoys it. Perfect size and quality." — Julka
And a jumbo 4-in-a-row game you can set up in your backyard
Promising review:
"My son oftentimes has many of the neighborhood kids at our house playing. We have the pool and the trampoline and wanted something a little different. This hit the spot! Everyone has a blast with it! Both children as well as adults!
Its so easy to put together too! Very well built and good quality. I love the carry case that it comes in — a nice sturdy canvas. I highly recommend." — LOVIN LIFE IN AZ
AND! A set of five giant dice that also comes with five big laminated score cards
Promising review:
"I love this oversized yard game of dice, because you can adapt it to many other games that use dice. The BEST part of this product is its quality. The solid wood bucket and dice are painted a beautiful deep amber color and treated to withstand all kinds of weather, something you need for a yard game to last! The dice have rounded corners, which makes them easier to roll, and it comes with up to 10 games laminated for protection. This is going to last through many seasons of fun! Don’t hesitate to purchase!" — Gifted Teacher 305
A darling clementine-shaped hanging bird feeder
Promising review:
“I rarely write product reviews but this has far exceeded my expectations. I saw my first ever Oriole a few weeks ago. He was here and then gone. Decided to get a feeder. I was unsure how this would work. I bought two. Put out the oranges and put grape jelly in the cups. Day one: Nothing. But on the second day I had tons! Every day since I have had at least 7–14 birds and am going through a ton of grape jelly.” — Amazoncustomer
A reversible and waterproof outdoor rug if you love being barefoot outside
Promising review:
“Love this rug! It looks great, feels great, is easy to clean, and is very durable! Have had this for about two months and it still looks brand new. This porch gets sun for two-thirds of the day and does not show any sign of sun-bleaching! It's cute and no maintenance!” — Pomchi Productions
Some color-changing solar-powered floral garden lights
Promising review:
“These are so nice. I was skeptical to order artificial tulips, but they look amazing in the day and night. They work well with flood lights right next to them. I’m very impressed and would definitely recommend them.” — Amazon customer
A three-piece wicker chair and table set
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this set. I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." — Mrs.Mathews
Or a three-piece wicker rocking chair and table set with comfy cushions
This charming set includes two rocking chairs with bottom and back cushions and a matching side table with a glass top. Promising review:
"Put this whole set together myself in about two hours — clear instructions and well-organized packaging of the different tools/pieces. I've bought a similar-looking (but cheaper) porch set in the past and was disappointed with the quality of the cushions — I was worried that this set would have the same problem, but I was wrong! The cushions are VERY comfy, and the chair is wide enough for me to comfortably sit crisscross!
Absolutely worth the investment!!!" — Katie Swimmer
A double hammock that comes with a stand
Promising review:
"This is hands-down the best purchase I have made in YEARS. I use this hammock as my bed replacement and I have never looked back. As a matter of fact, I still snuggle in every night and have myself a little contented sigh of GRATITUDE because I KNOW I will sleep well. I don't mean sleep like a baby (right!) I mean sleep like a teenager at noon: mouth open, drooling, and totally OUT." — Dawn Grubb
Outdoor sconces so you can enjoy your backyard at night
Promising review:
"All we can say is WOW! These lights surpassed our expectations! You could buy other similar lights for a lower price, but these are high quality and worth what we paid. The material is heavy duty, great casing to handle weathering, and a breeze to install. We had three lights done within an hour with no issues. The look is modern and clean. Would highly recommend!" — RuthB
A lovely sail canopy for creating a shaded area in your backyard or on your patio
Promising review:
"This sail worked perfectly to provide morning and afternoon shade and looks fabulous. I like the way the design looks. It was easy to install, and has held up to the monsoons of summer quite well. I am purchasing another one for the horse pen! I give 5 stars." — Laura P.
A classic adjustable folding umbrella to protect you from the sun's rays
Snag a compatible weighted base
so your umbrella doesn't blow away.Promising review:
"I like this umbrella because it has a sturdy base and spines instead of those thin wiry spines on some umbrellas. Much better to hold up to being upended in the wind. It also has the tilt feature, which is great to be included in this price point. The cloth covering is thick and will hold up to the elements.
Also, the size is perfect." — Sarah
A five-tier vertical garden bed
Promising review:
“Perfect for my deck. Plan the plants correctly and you barely even see the planters — it's just a cascade of flowers, vines, and herbs. Wonderful. Well made, and super super easy to assemble.” — Missy Malick
An outdoor misting system
Promising review:
"I love spending time outside, and we entertain on our patio, too. But when it's over 100 degrees outside, nobody feels like visiting. Until now!! I bought one and liked it so much I ordered another to cover both patios. They lower the temps to a more moderate level in just moments and don't use a 100 gallons of water doing it!
I put mine along the top of our privacy fence and then put a fan in behind it and made it almost like having an AC unit outside. They're easy to put up and take down and come with convenient hanging hooks! I read the reviews people wrote about the heads getting stopped up, and they WILL, but as a plumber I'll tell you a trick to keeping them working like new: vinegar. Just remove the heads and soak then in a little straight vinegar then use a small bristle brush like a toothbrush or nail brush rinse them off and replace them in the mister tubing, and they should be like brand-new." — Sonya Combs
Or a flexible adjustable mister so you can bend it in the perfect direction
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A mosquito net enclosure to eat outside
Promising review:
“We bought this for a rather large umbrella over our table in the back yard, and used it for the first time last night. We were less concerned about mosquitoes because we have a service to eliminate them — it's the bees that were disturbing our outdoor meals and events. My wife hosted a few friends last night, and they all fell in love with this. They've all been fighting with bees lately, and they were not bothered once by any bugs
. Every friend bought the netting on the spot – you're welcome to the company that manufactures this product. Also, when you're inside the netting sitting on chairs, it's almost as if the netting is invisible; most of the time you can't tell whether it's even there, especially at night.” — Sara Olshanky
An outdoor inflatable ottoman
Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover. Promising review:
"Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality.
How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." — Cali g
Rusty Rooster Metal Art / Etsy
A cute lil' rusty hen cut from steel to bring a little country livin' to your outdoor space
Rusty Rooster Metal Art
is a family-owned small Etsy shop based in the UK handcrafting home decor out of metal.Promising review:
“Absolutely stunning! I'm over the moon. These look great in my cottage garden.” —Kath Bray
Glass wind chimes made from wine bottles and then wrapped in copper
Based in Virginia, small biz Bottles Uncorked
makes wine-inspired products.Promising review:
"I ordered a few of these wind chimes, and I absolutely love them! They are pretty, well made, and sound beautiful." — Cheryl Bouland
A set of extendable marshmallow roasting forks because who has time to go hunting for the perfect stick
Promising review:
"My kids love s’mores, as do I. Problem is that you can only find so many 'perfect roasting sticks' in nature. Everyone starts fighting for a turn... Problem solved! Everyone had their own stick, and with color coding we knew whose was whose — no fights. What I loved: telescoping handles and convenient sized carrying bag, color coded handles, easy cleanup. What I didn’t love: The wood handle is not fused to the metal shaft so when you rotate the stick (to prevent burning your mallow), the weight of the mallow holds its place and the metal shaft rotates. You have to hold your finger against the shaft to actually rotate the marshmallow. Minor design flaw for an otherwise awesome product." — JGates
A puffy outdoor blanket made using the same materials you'd find in an insulated sleeping bag
These blankets are made by a Portland-based small business called Rumpl
that specializes in blankets made for the outdoors. They were also featured on Shark Tank
, BTW.Promising review:
"Took this quilt camping and it was perfect! Kept me warm and cozy all night when temps dropped down to the upper 50s. This is my new favorite summertime quilt and I won't leave home without it!" — K. Kovaleff
An oversized Adirondack chair with a cup holder that'll allow you to truly sit back and chill out
Promising review:
“I love the chair! Ordered four. I searched for a week trying to find an extra roomy and sturdy chair and this is it! The chair is so comfortable. The cup holder is a big plus. It blends so well with the fire pit area. Assembly was simple. I will definitely order more.” — Amazon customer
A rooster weathervane so you always know which way the wind is blowing
Swen Products
is a small Etsy shop based in North Dakota crafting home decor out of metal.Promising review:
"I recommended this shop to my neighbor who wanted to get a rooster weathervane for her hubby for Xmas. He loved it! This is the second weathervane I purchased from this shop. The first order was for a husky weathervane three years ago and it still looks brand new! Well worth the price I paid. I highly recommend this shop, their weathervanes are of high quality and will hold up to extreme weather conditions. I will be ordering another one as soon as the pole barn is built. Thank you!" — Chris
A weatherproof water garden fountain to help you turn your yard into a meditative oasis
AquaSprouts
is a small biz making aquaponics and hydroponics accessible.Promising review:
"I LOVE it. The service was incredible, and it is the perfect addition to our balcony. We live in a downtown area, and it’s so lovely to hear the noise. We leave our screen door open to listen to it all day. Thank you!" — strberygum17
A 10-square-foot sheet of easy-to-install interlocking teak tiles
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc...
In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adelia
A cozy cotton hammock chair you'll sink into and never wanna leave
This comes with all the hardware you need to hang it!Promising reviews:
"The hammock chair is EXTREMELY comfortable, like laying in a cotton sack with pillows around you...especially if the weather is nice. I'm actually writing this review sitting in it." — Blannsbabe
"Absolutely love this hammock chair!!! It looks beautiful in my garden and my friends love to sit in it when they come over." — Kat Payne
A stainless-steel firepit to keep you warm on chilly nights
Promising review:
"This firepit offers all the ambience you need. It is super easy to start the fire, and the wood packs make it easier, if that’s what you’re looking for. The fire gets going fast and develops a nice hot ember bed (all from one pack). I was very impressed and wasn’t expecting that. This could be used without the wood packs if you have your own wood. Either works perfect. The pit sits off the ground and flames are contained well within the pit. The design was done very well. Lastly, the heat this throws off is amazing. I was sitting a couple of feet away and felt a lot of warmth. This isn’t one of those pits you have to hover over for heat." — Michele R