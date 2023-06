Turn Your Backyard Into A Cool Outdoor Destination With These 32 Things

An outdoor misting system

"I love spending time outside, and we entertain on our patio, too. But when it's over 100 degrees outside, nobody feels like visiting. Until now!! I bought one and liked it so much I ordered another to cover both patios.I put mine along the top of our privacy fence and then put a fan in behind it and made it almost like having an AC unit outside. They're easy to put up and take down and come with convenient hanging hooks! I read the reviews people wrote about the heads getting stopped up, and they WILL, but as a plumber I'll tell you a trick to keeping them working like new: vinegar. Just remove the heads and soak then in a little straight vinegar then use a small bristle brush like a toothbrush or nail brush rinse them off and replace them in the mister tubing, and they should be like brand-new." — Sonya Combs