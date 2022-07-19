Shopping

Affordable Beaded Jewelry For Low-Key Summer Style

Beaded necklaces, bracelets and anklets make for colorful, cool accessories.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1066040268%2Ffreshwater-pearl-necklaces-rainbow%3Fclick_key%3D223b4622842a267bdd9b53a6f8dfeb014ad85912%253A1066040268%26click_sum%3D2a5da526%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_21%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rainbow beaded necklace with freshwater pearls" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1066040268%2Ffreshwater-pearl-necklaces-rainbow%3Fclick_key%3D223b4622842a267bdd9b53a6f8dfeb014ad85912%253A1066040268%26click_sum%3D2a5da526%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_21%26pro%3D1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Rainbow beaded necklace with freshwater pearls</a> from maybeNVR on Etsy, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ffor-all-time-choker%2F%3Fcolor%3D913%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwoMSWBhAdEiwAVJ2ndjjBAxmvb1rEdpVo7xiwxMmFQvi0eyKrH5AZyHBZrygFlX4sSQHMxxoCjzQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="an eclectic mix of textured metal and glass from Free People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Ffor-all-time-choker%2F%3Fcolor%3D913%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwoMSWBhAdEiwAVJ2ndjjBAxmvb1rEdpVo7xiwxMmFQvi0eyKrH5AZyHBZrygFlX4sSQHMxxoCjzQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">an eclectic mix of textured metal and glass from Free People</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fariel-neman-evil-eye-necklace2%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D017%26searchparams%3Dpage%253D2%2526q%253Dbeaded%252520necklace%2526sayt%253Dtrue%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pearl and evil eye necklace from Urban Outfitters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=beadedjewls-griffinwynne-07152022-62d1bd2de4b0116f21bbaa1f&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fariel-neman-evil-eye-necklace2%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D017%26searchparams%3Dpage%253D2%2526q%253Dbeaded%252520necklace%2526sayt%253Dtrue%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pearl and evil eye necklace from Urban Outfitters</a>.
maybeNVR on Etsy, Free People, Urban Outfitters
Rainbow beaded necklace with freshwater pearls from maybeNVR on Etsy, an eclectic mix of textured metal and glass from Free People and a pearl and evil eye necklace from Urban Outfitters.

Ah, summer camp. Mosquitoes. Teenagers holding clipboards. And an abundance of plastic beads to keep your hands occupied for hours. Flash forward to the year 2022, and camp-style beaded jewelry is having a major moment. Only these necklaces and bracelets aren’t strung together with that vinyl lanyard material — they’re stylish, elevated pieces from mainstream brands like Madewell and Free People, and they promise to bring a little texture and a lot of color to any outfit.

If you’ve scrolled social media in the last month, or simply been outside lately, you’ve likely noticed an influx of beaded jewelry on all the coolest folks both online and off. To help you lock down some colorful accessories of your own, we’ve rounded up our favorite beaded necklaces, bracelets and anklets to wear this summer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Akola
A beaded star necklace handmade by women entrepreneurs
Pops of color and pearl beads unite in this versatile, adjustable necklace made from recycled glass. It's handmade in Uganda by women jewelers and artists, and can be worn at lengths from 14 to 17 inches.
$42 at Akola
2
maybeNVR on Etsy
A beaded necklace with freshwater pearls
Eye-catching without being dominating, this layerable beaded necklace (adjustable between 14 and 20 inches) plays nice with other chains and combines different-sized glass beads and pearls.
$20.40+ at Etsy
3
Urban Outfitters
A mixed metal and bead necklace
This mixed-material necklace features a circular chain and gem-style beads. The adjustable clasp lets you wear it as a choker or at a longer length.
$25 at Urban Outfitters
4
Little Words Project
A customizable bracelet for heartfelt words
With 22 color options, four sizes and totally customizable text, this elastic beaded bracelet will let you speak your mind in style.
$30 at Little Words Project
5
Urban Outfitters
A pearl and evil eye necklace
A unique take on the traditional pearl necklace, the deep blue glass evil eye beads add an unexpected blast of color to an otherwise neutral piece. It measures 20.5 inches.
$89 at Urban Outfitters
6
Vanessa Mooney
A floral and 8-ball anklet that's a little edgy
Made by hand, this approximately 10-inch anklet features summery freshwater pearls, daisy shell beads and an acrylic 8-ball bead.
$28 at Vanessa Mooney (originally $55)
7
Madewell
A floral beaded necklace with contrasting colors
Contrasting "stripes" of green and white paired with sunny yellow and orange flowers make this beaded necklace an everyday favorite. Stack it with metal necklaces or wear it with other beads for a maximal look. The adjustable clasp allows you to wear it between 15.5 and 18.5 inches.
$14.99 at Madewell (originally $28)
8
Urban Outfitters
A stone necklace that's elegant and earthy
Feel like a boho queen in this textured, semiprecious stone necklace that’s finished off with a romantic sun charm. It measures 16 inches and has a three-inch chain extender, so you can style it in different ways.
$25 at Urban Outfitters
9
The Sis Kiss
A three-strand beaded bracelet with custom text
Perfect for showing off your name, your kid's name or your favorite pet, this three-strand beaded bracelet is made to be personalized. It’s available in both adult and children’s sizes (measuring 7 to 9 inches and 5 to 9 inches respectively.) Note there is a four- to six-week lead time for custom text.
$26 at The Sis Kiss
10
Wolf & Badger
A colorful twist on a pearl necklace
Handmade in New York, this 17-inch colorful necklace features freshwater pearls and rainbow and glass beads.
$35 at Wolf & Badger (originally $49)
11
Free People
An eclectic mix of textured metal and glass
A little colorful, a little gold — this adjustable choker can be dressed up or down with a t-shirt or blouse. It measures 15 inches and comes in seven color options, all split down the middle vertically.
$30 at Free People
12
cynsdoodles on Etsy
A floral beaded bracelet that's airy and cute
A daisy chain for your wrist or ankle, this beaded bracelet is super stackable but also looks pretty on its own. It comes in eight color options all featuring white and yellow daisies.
$7.50 at Etsy
13
MackandRex on Etsy
A tile-bead bracelet with underwater vibes
These serene shell-inspired bracelets are made to be stacked. They come in 15 sizes from 3.75 to 9 inches and 12 color options to mix and match according to your preference.
$17.95+ at Etsy
A pair of Micheal Kors sunglasses

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Popular in the Community

shoppingStylesummerjewelryaccessories

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Here’s How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Wellness

4 Tips For Exercising When Your Asthma Gets In The Way

Food & Drink

The Drug- And Alcohol-Fueled Lifestyle Of Chefs: How Does One Escape?

Parenting

Worried About Grooming? Teaching Kids Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Help.

Wellness

You Can Now Dial 988 For Mental Health Help. Here’s What To Know.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Know When Your Earwax Needs Medical Attention

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Horror Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Home & Living

This Jane Austen Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Cutest Maternity Swimwear For Moms-To-Be

Shopping

We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Shopping

This Magic Garden Hose Will Be The Best $35 You'll Spend This Summer

Shopping

47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Shopping

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Travel

15 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Tulum

Wellness

New Study Reveals The Ages When Drinking May Be The Most Damaging

Style & Beauty

Does Shaving Make Your Hair Grow Back Faster? Experts Unpack 10 Popular Myths.

Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Food & Drink

This Food Trendologist Knows What We’ll Be Eating Before Anyone Else

Shopping

Feeling Prime Day FOMO? Amazon Has More Deals Right Now

Relationships

10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

Work/Life

The Weirdest Things IT Workers Have Found On Company Laptops

Shopping

23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Shopping

This $18 Glass Keeps Your Wine Perfectly Chilled

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples Do When They Feel Disconnected

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By