Ah, summer camp. Mosquitoes. Teenagers holding clipboards. And an abundance of plastic beads to keep your hands occupied for hours. Flash forward to the year 2022, and camp-style beaded jewelry is having a major moment. Only these necklaces and bracelets aren’t strung together with that vinyl lanyard material — they’re stylish, elevated pieces from mainstream brands like Madewell and Free People, and they promise to bring a little texture and a lot of color to any outfit.

If you’ve scrolled social media in the last month, or simply been outside lately, you’ve likely noticed an influx of beaded jewelry on all the coolest folks both online and off. To help you lock down some colorful accessories of your own, we’ve rounded up our favorite beaded necklaces, bracelets and anklets to wear this summer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.