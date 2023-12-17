Shoppingfootwearloungewearslippers

8 Slippers From Target That Are Cozy And Cool

Uggs and Birkenstocks walked so that these affordable styles could run.
Slipper season is upon us. Whether you prefer a furry slide or a comfortable clog it’s time to get cozy. Happily, slippers — along with athleisure and loungewear — have graduated from at-home-only wear and are now a common staple for everyday outings.

If you’re looking to spend a little less, know that Uggs and Birkenstocks walked so that the affordable slippers ahead could run. Whether you’re a statement print fan, looking for something a little luxe or want a weather-resistant workhorse, these cozy and stylish selects from Target have you covered.

1
Target
Suede clog slippers
A true classic and a spot-on lookalike of a certain shearling favorite, this slip-on suede mule is a slam dunk. Keep your feet nice and toasty in these clog slippers thanks to shearling-like lining. Timeless chestnut or black make for an effortless pick, but the trendy red shade is a real head turner.
$30 at Target
2
Target
Colorful faux-fur slides
At just ten bucks and with over ten prints and colorways to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this youthful slipper. Choose from a handful of jewel tones — including a luxe jade green and trending red, timeless neutrals or statement checked prints — in a plush-looking faux fur. The rounded almond toe cuts a nice silhouette and the rubber sole makes them extra comfy to walk in. You may never want to take them off.
$10 at Target
3
Target
Daphne platform slides
Do your toes ever get a little too toasty in traditional slippers? If you’re trying to stay cozy but want a little air, these slides are for you. A faux fur lining and a puffy platform sole have reviewers calling this “the most comforting house shoe.” The tonal black and tonal white options are a chic pick for keeping cozy.
$20 at Target
4
Target
Retro platform slippers
The platform on these shearling slippers is enough to add a little height and elevate (pun intended) your everyday look. Reviewer Betsy wrore that the platform even “helped [their] back pain a little” and that they “slip [them] on to run errands” and have “gotten so many compliments.”
$64.99 at Target (regularly $74.99)
5
Target
All day slipper sneakers
These toggle-adjusted quilted sneaker slippers would look just at home on a Copenhagen street style girlie as they would on your grandma. The earthy gray quilted nylon upper is complimented by a tonal chalk gray sole and is accented with fuchsia pink top stitching and elastic toggle – the color combo is unexpected, but works just right. Thanks to the sneaker inspired design, no one will even know you're in your slippers.
$35 at Target
6
Target
Leopard shearling scuff slippers
Calling all divas, girly girls, Lisa Rinna fans and punk rockers: These fluffy leopard slippers are it. Whether you’re channeling your inner Betty Page or calling up Cleopatra, leopard print stands the test of time. A favorite amongst fashionistas for a reason, leopard is forever.
$29.99 at Target (regularly $99.99)
7
Target
Genuine shearling scuff slipper
The seasonal color options for this scuff slipper are true knockouts. Choose from a trendy and festive electric red, a sumptuous malachite green and cheerful mystic purple. Unlike cheaper faux fur options, this slipper is genuine shearling. That means you can count on a naturally moisture wicking, super-duper soft and extra warm slipper for seasons to come.
$70.95 at Target (regularly $89)
8
Target
Camper moc slipper with adjustable drawstring
The snuggly sneaker vibe of these slippers is a cool update to the everyday shape. Sure, they’re meant to keep you cozy on your walk from bed to the coffee pot, but these slippers are so stylish you could walk ‘em all the way to the coffee shop. The closed back style and drawstring give you a custom fit and keep you from slipping out while the memory foam footbed helps cut down on stress points and discomfort.
$39.99 at Target

