gpointstudio via Getty Images We've rounded up a few unique gifts for the girls in your life.

Sugar, spice and everything…athletic, heroic, strong and nice.

It’s all too easy to instinctually grab a gift for a young girl in your life that’s emblazoned with sequins, tulle or princesses. But what are the best gifts for little girls that aren’t about those things? As the mom of three girls under 5 years old, it’s a question I ask myself every year when birthdays and holidays roll around.

These days, traditional gender norms are getting the boot. More than ever, girls (and their parents) are reaching outside for the “Pretty Pretty Princess” box for their new favorites.

If you’re looking for unique gifts for girls that aren’t about damsels in distress, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of gifts for little girls that have nothing to do with princesses.