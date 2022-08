15 Pieces Of Jewelry That We Can't Stop Raving About

An OXB disco chain

"I recently treated myself to this handmade necklace and I love it so much. I love wearing simple chains but found it annoying that I would have to remember to take them off before I did a workout or even showered. I've worn this chain (along with the satellite chain ) for the past week, and so far they have held up great. I've done a number of workouts with them, and they don't get in my way at all. I love that the necklaces are simple enough that I can wear them with everything (including sweats), but they add an interesting detail. I like how this disco chain looks as the light hits it. It's really cool! I'm already eyeing more necklaces from the site to add to my collection." — Abby Kass